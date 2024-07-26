Two prison officials at Ermelo correctional centre in Mpumalanga have been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle contraband

They were found with dagga and a cellphone and accessories during a surprise search on staff, leading to their arrests

Netizens broke out in a tumult as they lauded the crackdown on corrupt wardens at SA's correctional facilities

Two corrupt wardens have been arrested at an Ermelo prison in Mpumalanga. Image: @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

ERMELO — Two prison wardens have been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband at the Emerlo correctional centre in Mpumlanga.

The two were caught red-handed after reporting for duty when they were found in possession of cannabis and a cellphone with accessories.

2 Ermelo wardens attempt to smuggle

It followed a surprise search on staff on Wednesday morning, IOL reported. The correctional officials were subsequently arrested and charged.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the department would institute a disciplinary inquiry.

Prisons boss Makgothi Thobakgale commended officials for their vigilance, resulting in the interception of the contraband.

Despite criticism, he reiterated his department's commitment to enhancing security measures at correctional facilities and the strict adherence to ethical guidelines by prison employees.

“[Our response to] this incident [highlights] the commitment to integrity and security at correctional centres, in addition to continuous efforts to combat illegal activities in the correctional system," said Thobakgale.

The incident at Ermelo correctional centre trails several raids at South African prisons in recent weeks, including Johannesburg's infamous Sun City on Wednesday, 24 July.

Locals laud corruption crackdown

A viral video over a week ago of an inmate boasting about doing "extremely fine" behind bars is thought to have sparked the cascading events.

Meanwhilke, locals online have applauded the crackdown on corrupt officials. Briefly News looks at several responses to the development.

@iSeekTruth007 wrote:

"It's deeply concerning to see corruption and illegal activities even within our correctional services. This case highlights the need for more rigorous checks and integrity within our prison systems."

@Lesley0339571 said:

"Mlungu has arrived, and we are beginning to bear fruits."

@nic_westco98350 reacted:

"In the US all prison officials are screened before work. We need to do that here ASAP."

