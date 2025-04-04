A talented lady shared a song she composed for seven-year-old Cwecwe, calling for the whole country to stand up until she gets justice

The lady debuted her song on TikTok, flexing her golden voice while touching on the sensitive issue of the little girl’s traumatic experience

Social media users flooded the comment section, praising the woman for the beautiful song and urging recording companies to assist her in recording the track

Since the country learned about Cwecwe's traumatic incident, citizens have been deeply moved, choosing not to stay silent as a way to fight for justice. One talented lady showed support for the seven-year-old by composing a song of comfort for her.

The woman, TikTok user @tinysithole550, shared the song on the video-sharing platform, touching many social media users who felt the song should be played across different corners of Mzansi.

The woman debuts her song for Cwecwe

The song, sung by @tinysithole550, speaks of the pain that the little girl is currently enduring after her innocence was allegedly stolen at school. The Zulu part translates to:

"Cwecwe, don’t cry. We're with you on this journey. We know it is painful, but we are here."

It then describes the seven-year-old as a beautiful little black girl who needs the whole country behind her, calling for her to receive justice.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA embraces Cwecwe's song

The clip quickly went viral, gaining 515K views, 59K likes, and over 2.8K comments from social media users deeply touched by the talented lady's gesture. Many called for her to record the song and donate some of the proceeds to the little girl’s family.

Others wished the song would reach those with recording stables, while some suggested that she recorded it as a reminder of how the seven-year-old united the country through her pain.

User @Iviyooh said:

"Please someone help this lady with a recording agency that's not gonna reap her off our beloved Zahara ❤️, but the message is Cwecwe thula sana lwam💔."

User @ohanna commented:

"And then wena (you)? with a beautiful voice and wasikhalisa (you just made us cry) with your song 🙏. You have just made my day, ngiyabonga (thank you) 😭😭😭. We are all behind you Cwecwe as South Africa."

User @haya asked:

"Very painful 😭😭😭. Who's chopping onions with me😭😭?

User @Tsakks added:

"Cwecwe's story has opened so many wounds, physically and emotionally, may God heal us as a nation, we are hurt😭😇🥺."

User @aMathandiz shared:

"This song must be recorded."

User @Lesego said:

"You should record this so we grow to remember how historical Cwecwe's case was 🥺."

