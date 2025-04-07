A spiritual coach shared her views on the Cwecwe case, claiming that it was controlled by certain people to get the whole country on its knees, harvesting from our energies

In a TikTok video, the woman linked the timing of the case's rise in popularity to astrology, adding that the country’s concern and public marches around the case were exactly what 'they' wanted

Social media users were divided, with some agreeing with her views and others disagreeing

A woman detailed the reaction that South Africans have shown in the case of young Cwecwe is what those in power wanted inorder to harvest our energies. Image: Nomasonto Portia Zwane

Source: Facebook

A local author who is fully connected with her spiritual guides shared her views about the case involving a little girl whose innocence was stolen. She called it part of a system designed to bring Mzansi down to harvest energies and distract the public from everything else that could negatively affect the country.

The woman shared this perspective under her TikTok handle, @drnomasontozwane, which gained massive views from social media users—some who understood her viewpoint and others who felt she was being insensitive, stating that her opinion was unnecessary at this moment.

The spiritual coach's viewpoint on the Cwecwe case

In the clip, @drnomasontozwane explains what is currently happening, labelling it as energy harvesting. She adds that when people are sad, unhappy, or angry, others benefit from their energy, suggesting that their negative emotions help boost the energy of those on the receiving end. She further states that every time something drastic happens—referencing cases such as Dr Nandipha Magudumane's—there are people behind the scenes, particularly from the white community, attempting to bypass the situation while drawing from our strength and energy.

She argues that these cases are emotionally taxing and draining, thereby benefiting those who harvest energy. She also mentions that we are currently in Autumn, a season where we become closer to Mother Earth, saying:

“We are in the womb of Mother Earth.”

The author points out that the people behind this system, which has been in place since the 1970s, are fully aware of what they are doing. She links them to the control and ownership of the media, adding that these people either use pain or pleasure for energy harvesting.

Watch the full TikTok video below:

Mzansi responds to the spiritual coach's claims

The clip attracted floods of comments from social media users who were divided in their opinions. Many said they understood her explanation, agreeing that it made perfect sense. They noted that those who are not spiritual might not grasp the full message.

Others, however, felt that @drnomasontozwane was being disrespectful to everyone speaking out about the case, with some wishing that the little girl’s mother would not see the video.

A bold woman shared that Cwecwe's case was more of a spiritual control. Image: Nomasonto Portia Zwane

Source: Facebook

User @Fefe shared:

"You are right about energy harvesting because this week I have been drained with this Cwecwe issue. My emotions are all over, I even get goosebumps every time I think about it."

User @ryza_ 81 said:

"I wonder how Cwecwe’s mom would feel when she sees this video. She’s crying for justice for her child and because we are not directly affected we come up with theories. What a shame."

User @Thandeka N added:

"I honestly do not think ezinye izinto (some things) need us to put spirituality in it. this was not for just one child but for every child girl/ boy woman and man who has been abused. I don't agree with you."

User @gameguru2038 commented:

"🤔So powerful! I knew it when they started with the Cape independence thing, and the Afriforum sagas that it's all about energy harvest."

"User @Cece Mtsotso shared:

"This makes so much sense. Which now explains why our "president" is quiet during all of this. Could he also be benefiting somehow from this?""

User @Zenhlonipho said:

"Thank you so much, Dr....this is an eye opener."

3 Briefly News articles about Cwecwe's case

A woman composed a moving song for little Cwecwe, assuring her of Mzansi's love and support, and sharing her wish to record it.

Cwecwe's mother shared that she was willing to sell her valuable items to ensure her daughter received the justice she deserved.

A local lawyer called for others to share a message she had for Cwecwe's mother, offering to help her open a civil case against all the departments that had failed her child.

