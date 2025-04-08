Bottle Girls Ignored by Men in Hilarious Mzansi Nightclub Video, SA Jokes: “It’s Bedtime”
- A video showcasing bottle girls being ignored by men left many people cracking up online
- The footage revealed how the ladies put on a grand show for the guys, and it gathered loads of views
- Social media users flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts, while some poked fun
Netizens were left cracking up in laughter as a group of bottle ladies were ignored by men while they performed.
Gents unfazed by bottle girls
In Mzansi, the nightlife and bottle girls—often seen as the epitome of luxury and glam—have been a staple of high-end clubs for years.
These ladies, known for delivering bottle service with flair, have become an integral part of the club scene, drawing attention and adding an air of exclusivity. However, a group of gents in a local club were seen unbothered and uninterested in the bottle girls’ presence.
The video shared on Facebook by Die Heuwel Tshisanyama showcases how the bottle girls walked up to the men as they performed their little act. Instead of lavishing attention on the girls, the men were focusing on their own circles, chatting among friends, busy with their phones and enjoying their night in a more subdued manner.
People were left with mixed reactions. While some were amused by the clip, others couldn't help but wonder whether it’s a sign of growing disinterest in the traditional nightclub experience or a shift in how people are spending their time in these spaces.
As the nightlife scene continues to evolve, it's clear that the role of bottle girls and the way they’re perceived is transforming
Take a look at the video below:
People react to bottle girls video
The footage went on to become a hit on social media, gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments. Online users reacted as they flooded the comments section cracking jokes.
Cordelia Adonis said:
"I think their age caught up with them. It's bedtime."
Winnet Chiloane added:
"When you turn 35 stop going to the groove gents do something; boma house get together with your peer also, go watch your kids on sport day, attend Jazz events and more to this kind of groove please."
Moloantoa Kgopa wrote:
"Why banna ba act as if they didn't want that attention? They should have given special instructions not to have those lights... Or atleast chase the camera person."
Brenda Molefe shared:
"Those guys just want to drink. They are not interested in people contesting with their alcohol. They had a long week and just want to drink."
April Nomhlekhabo commented:
"The way I hate attention, I'll just hide and come back after this."
