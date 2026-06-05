Senior SAPS General Richard Shibiri has been dismissed following a disciplinary process

Shibiri was fired after he appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where he admitted to having a relationship with alleged crime boss Vusimuzi Matlala

The officer is expected to challenge the decision, while reports suggest more senior police officials could soon face similar scrutiny

Organised crime boss General Richard Shibiri. Image: @CrimeWatch_RSA/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - The South African Police Service (SAPS) has dismissed suspended Head of Organised Crime, Richard Shiburi, following a disciplinary hearing that found him guilty of serious misconduct and bringing the police service into disrepute.

According to News 24, Shiburi received his dismissal letter on 22 May 2026.

Why was Richard Shibiri fired?

According to various media reports, the decision to fire Shibiri was linked to his association with controversial businessman Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala. Shibiri is reportedly preparing to appeal the outcome.

The dismissal makes Shibiri the first senior police officer to lose his job following evidence presented before the Madlanga Commission. Independent police sources told News24 that he was dismissed after an expedited disciplinary process.

Speaking on Friday, 5 June 2026, SAPS Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that Shibiri was found guilty of serious misconduct.

She said the hearing concluded that he had brought the law enforcement agency into disrepute through his association with a known criminal figure.

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Shibiri's ties to Vusimuzi Matlala

Shibiri is alleged to have offered bribes to officers investigating the murder of Vaal engineer Arend Swart, as well as revelations that he received R70,000 from Matlala.

During testimony before the Madlanga Commission in March, Shibiri admitted that he had been friends with Matlala for more than a decade and had socialised with him. However, he denied that their relationship was criminal in nature.

Shibiri told the commission that Matlala loaned him R70,000 to repair his son's vehicle. He acknowledged that he accepted the money despite knowing that Matlala's company had secured the controversial R360 million Medicare 24 SAPS tender. Shibiri claimed he repaid R20,000 in cash in November 2024 and transferred the remaining balance to Matlala's company.

Previous suspension

At the time of his suspension in April, Shibiri served as the Head of Organised Crime and reported to suspended Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya. He unsuccessfully approached the Labour Court to stop the disciplinary proceedings, arguing that he was being targeted for disclosures he had made to the Madlanga Commission as a whistleblower.

News24 further reports that other senior police officers, including Feroz Khan and KwaZulu-Natal Hawks Crime Intelligence head Lesetja Senona, are also expected to face disciplinary processes soon

The developments come as scrutiny intensifies over allegations of corruption and improper relationships between senior police officials and politically connected business figures.

The South African Police Service. Image: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Shibiri refuses to name the 'Big Five'

Briefly News also reported that Richard Shibiri indicated that he is willing to disclose the identity of a member of the alleged "Big Five" criminal cartel during a closed, in-camera session of the Madlanga Commission, noting concerns for his safety. Shibiri told the commission on 13 March 2026, that he knew three members of the group through information from a source, but declined to identify one of them in public. He said the three included the alleged leader of the group, late taxi boss Jotham 'Mswazi' Msibi, who died in January 2024, and murder and attempted murder accused Katiso 'KT' Molefe.

Source: Briefly News