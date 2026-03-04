Suspended Crime Boss Richard Shibiri Admits to Loan From Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala
- Suspended Organised Crime Unit head, Major-General Richard Shibiri, admitted at the Madlanga Commission to receiving a personal loan from alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala
- Shibiri also confirmed using his personal phone to communicate with Matlala and said he occasionally deletes messages, denying any intent to conceal information
- The general faced further scrutiny over alleged links to underworld figures and claims of interference in high-profile investigations
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
PRETORIA — Suspended head of organised crime, Major-General Richard Shibiri, has admitted to receiving a personal loan from alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, telling the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that the money was meant to cover urgent car repairs.
Shibiri appeared before the Commission on 4 March 2026 to respond to allegations that he had improper links to figures associated with organised crime networks. Reading from his affidavit, he confirmed that Matlala advanced him funds after he failed to raise money by selling livestock.
Loan for car repairs
According to Shibiri, the matter arose during what he described as a casual conversation with Matlala. He told the Commission that he had been attempting to sell livestock to finance repairs to his vehicle but had not been successful.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
He said Matlala told him that if he was unable to raise the funds, he should inform him. Four days later, Matlala contacted him again to ask whether he had managed to secure the money.
Shibiri testified that when he said he had not and was travelling to Limpopo, Matlala offered to advance him a personal loan. The money was allegedly deposited into his son’s bank account, as his son had remained behind with the vehicle and was overseeing the repairs.
“I forwarded my son’s banking details to Mr Matlala via WhatsApp with the express condition that I would repay the loan in December 2024,” Shibiri said.
He explained that the repayment timeline would have given him sufficient time to sell his livestock and settle the debt.
Justice Madlanga calls Mogotsi's medical certificate useless as businessman's testimony is postponed
Use of his personal phone
Shibiri also conceded that he used his personal cellphone to communicate with Matlala, who is an attempted murder accused.
Addressing questions around digital communications, Shibiri told the Commission that he periodically deletes messages from his phone. However, he denied that this was done to conceal information.
“I further confirm that in the ordinary course of managing device storage, I periodically delete non-essential messages in order to maintain storage capacity and device functionality. This practice is normal and prevalent among cellular phone users. It was not undertaken with any intention to conceal information,” he said.
Allegations of interference
In a related article, while testifying, Shibiri acknowledged that corruption within law enforcement structures remains a serious concern. He conceded that some officers have been captured by criminal networks. He described how cases can allegedly be manipulated from within the system, including the removal of critical evidence from dockets and the drafting of weak or defective charge statements.
“Then somebody is arrested, they charge the person, and he takes it to court. Then they say, ‘Make a plan for the first time; we’ll give you how much.’ Then the investigator goes to the docket and removes the scale of the drugs and the statement,” he said.
Shibiri further explained that in some instances, officers deliberately frame charges incorrectly to ensure cases are not enrolled.
“You find the statement is written by somebody from the crime office, and then he just says, ‘I found him in possession of nyaope.’ Knowingly, there is no crime called ‘possession of nyaope’. Obviously, it is not going to be enrolled,” he testified.
The Commission continues to probe the extent of alleged links between senior law enforcement officials and organised crime figures, as well as claims of systemic interference in high-profile investigations.
Articles about Matlala allegedly paying bribes
- Briefly News reported that Matlala said that he gave former Police Minister Bheki Cele R500,000, contradicting Cele, who said he did not receive money from Matlala.
- Matlala said he gave Cele money to buy his son, whom people did not know of, a house in Trafalgar, a seaside resort village located in the Ugu District Municipality. A portion of the money was handed over in black Woolworths bags.
- North West businessman Brown Mogotsi clarified that Matlala assisted him with technical knowledge about business. He asserted that Matlala did not provide him with any financial assistance.
- Witness C told the Madlanga Commission that Matlala allegedly ordered the hit on Tebogo Thobejane and paid R150,000.
- Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi admitted on 4 December 2025 that he received bribes from alleged cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a dedicated journalist with over three years newsroom experience. She has recently worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms.