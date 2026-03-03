City of Johannesburg mayoral contender, Austin Anthony, revealed details of past shenanigans which led to him getting divorced twice

The man’s video was posted on TikTok by a podcaster who teased her followers about her interview with the aspiring politician

Social media users had so much to say, ranging from their shock about the infidelity to their comments about the amount of English spoken in the interview

A local man determined to run the City of Gold, bore it all on the podcast Boldly Owami, speaking about his physical features, aspirations, and even his two divorces.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @boldly_owamieon on 3 March 2026, where it garnered massive views and comments from viewers who shared that they enjoyed the episode.

During the podcast, Austin explains how his eyes got to be blue, noting that they were initially black but started changing to ocean eyes, a term given to blue eyes. The Mafikeng-born man noted that he was raised to understand from an early age that he needed to make his own wealth and not rely on his parents. He later met a woman who saw his vision and ideas, and married her, and the two made a good living.

Cheating on a good woman

In TikTok user @boldly_owamieon's video, the man noted that after he wasn’t getting the attention he wanted because of other things the wife had to manage, he started cheating. He was later caught, and it got messy. Austin detailed that he later divorced and was not allowed to see his son since then. The man later remarried the woman he was cheating with, a Chinese woman, but the second marriage soon ended. The politician noted that his second wife moved on the next day with a man who helped her fight him in court.

SA debates Austin’s revelation

The post gained massive traction as hundreds of social media users flooded the feed to discuss the candidate's revelation. Many viewers who watched the podcast on YouTube called it interesting and commended the host for good interviewing skills. Some were shocked to hear that he was hurt when his second wife cheated, noting he should have understood, as he was doing the same. Others asked for a summary of the interview from those who watched it, jokingly saying they spoke too much English.

User @St.Helena added:

"I enjoyed this episode. You have chemistry. I think you found your husband, ninja 😂."

User @Mase

"I love happy endings, specifically the part she left you high and dry."

User @Nono Makeleni commented:

"It was an interesting episode, and I really enjoyed it. Big up to you, Owami, you're a great interviewer. Your questions show that nothing or no one intimidates you just because of their status. In the upcoming years, you'll be interviewing people like Ramaphosas. Loved it 👌."

User @Dineo Priscilla shared:

"Ulayekile shem (serves you right) 😂."

User @leratoubuntu added

"Karma is my girl 😅."

User @Wenyasha said:

"When cheaters get cheated."

