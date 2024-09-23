“Forgive Him at Your Own Risk”: Mzansi Warns a Woman Whose Husband Cheated and Impregnated a Helper
- A woman shared a viral video detailing that she found out her husband of 15 years cheated and fathered her helper's newborn
- The shattered woman received a text from her helper after midnight informing her that she had a newborn and her husband was the one who impregnated her
- Social media users comforted the woman and advised her not to take her husband back after humiliating her
A very emotional lady had to end her 15-year-old relationship, married for three years with three kids after her husband slept with her helper and made a baby named Tshenolo with her.
The viral video post, which showed off her helper's screengrab messages on TikTok under the user name @realitytalk7, gained 527K views, 14K likes, and 1.5K comments from social media users who consoled her.
The woman gives details of her painful discovery
The lady shared screen grabs of a text she received from her former helper at 00:09, which read:
"Ausi, I'm sorry to tell you that your husband has a new baby born. As I was working for you, we were sleeping together. Le bitso la ngwana ke (the baby's name is) Tshenolo."
Watch the video here.
Social media users console the lady after seeing the post
The online community advised the lady not to take the man back as they rallied behind her, giving her support and words of comfort.
User @vula_madondo comforted the lady:
"It’s okay to choose yourself 🥺🥺 life doesn’t end because of a man as painful as it is focus on yourself and your kids, your mental health and your well-being is important."
User @b.ussiiii added:
"Yhoo, sis, I’m so sorry for this, Let God comfort you 😭🥺🙏🏽."
User @mai.chloe7 f
"That man is capable of anything imagine someone you are living with everyday . I'm hurt, I'm really hurt."
User @usernthabisengmosehle1
"Men will make us fight. He is the problem here, but my dear women will shift the blame to nanny."
User @zizitheworkinghousewife shared:
"Proud of you for leaving ❤️if you didn't he was going to continue."
User @hlengiweimmaculat added:
"Mental health matters the most, I respect your decision. May you heal and find true love again, you deserve it."
User @sanevitshima asked:
"Why are we focusing on the helper and not the man?? Yes, the helper is wrong but what about the man she trusted?? Rhaa men 😭😭😭."
