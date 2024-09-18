A young woman shared on TikTok that the way she lives her life did not match her occupation

She showed people on the social media platform that she handed out pamphlets on the side of the road for a living

Members of the online community applauded the young lady's hustle, while others added humour in the comments

A woman shared that her aesthetic didn't match her occupation. Images: @zande.ee

Source: Instagram

Many people work hard to make an honest living, choosing professions that provide stability and support for themselves and their families. In a humorous twist, one woman's trendy, glamourous look greatly contrasted with her humble occupation.

Aesthetic mismatches the job

Siyamthanda Peter, who uses the TikTok handle @symt_p, uploaded a comical video comparing her aesthetic to what she does to get money in her bank account.

The clip first shows the young woman looking fancy in her Shein dress at what appears to be a restaurant. The footage then cuts to Siyamthanda at her day job, handing out a fast food restaurant's promo pamphlets to motorists while wearing a branded costume.

She wrote in her post's caption:

"Oh, fear the love of money."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman's job and aesthetic

Many social media users could not help but crack jokes about the woman, while others applauded her for her hustle.

@ivyflyyy_ jokingly said to the student:

"Girl, remember we said anything to get the bag as long as we don't lose our morals. Proud of you."

@aayyandaa shared a similar experience:

"The way I used to hide under a tree for my whole shift. Pamphlet promo is such a humbling experience."

@tinyikohazel told the online community:

"Call me crazy, but I would love this job."

@sessionswith.sibe said to Siyamthanda:

"At least you're paying for your aesthetic."

@taongachiirwa laughed and shared:

"Chomi, they don’t understand what it takes for us to slay, yoh! I’m tired of promos but the money."

@sphindilemadiba wrote in the comment section:

"Blink twice if you need help."

Siyamthanda responded to the comment:

"I don’t, Mama. I’m happy with my job."

