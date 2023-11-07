A social media user's post sparks debate about the importance of knowing one's salary before accepting a job offer

TikTokker's video about starting a new job without knowing her salary elicits mixed reactions from netizens, ranging from amusement to concern

Online discussion highlights the crucial step of discussing salary during the job application process to avoid misunderstandings or potential exploitation

A young woman had South African netizens baffled when she shared a post about starting a new job that she didn't know how much she'd earn.

Woman starts new job

TikTokker @misanarrates shared a video of herself on her first day at her new job. She captioned the post:

"My first day at a new job and I still don't know my salary."

According to Indeed Career Guide, when evaluating a new job offer, the first aspect that typically grabs attention is the salary or hourly wage. The employer often discloses this information during the offer presentation.

It's crucial to carefully consider the proposed income and assess its alignment with your financial requirements. In some cases, you may be able to negotiate a higher rate to supplement the initial offer.

Netizens react to woman's video

Many netizens responded to the video with funny commentary, while others expressed concern and stressed the importance of knowing your salary upon accepting a job offer.

Aries Don. wrote:

"Let me guess, all employees are considered a “family” right?."

Refnizer replied:

"Girl I don't know my responsibilities but salary I know."

im_mimi responded:

"Go to HR right now. That's not right."

Ziya commented:

" Gurl?? I have no context but what if you signed up for volunteer work ."

Khuthiiasked:

"Genuine question guys, how does this happen?"

_Sizzy07 said:

"Didn’t you get a letter with your offer?"

