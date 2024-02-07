One woman shared that she decided to resign from her permanent job and become a work-from-home mom

In a TikTok video, Nqobile said that she took the decision because she wanted to be with her family often

The online community reacted to the clip, with many wanting to take the same route

A woman resigned from her permanent job to pursue her dream of working from home and caring for her family.

@nqobileandpercymseleku uploaded a TikTok video revealing the news. In the clip, she is cleaning her daughter's room.

The lady is in the network marketing business with her husband, whom she met in 2008. On her platform, she has been sharing content about travelling, doing business abroad and advising people on how to get out of debt. She also runs other businesses, such as selling products.

Her video has over 11k likes, with online users envious and saying that they too want to do the same but are scared, and some share their experiences of being work-from-home moms and taking care of their families.

@Samantha C took the same decision:

"My life for the past 5 years, has never regretted ever since. "

@PALESA wants the kind of life:

"SBWL I really deserve this I'm just tired of working."

@Kgomotso KG Molepo related:

"This is me right now... best decision ever "

@mapule wants the opposite:

"That time, I wished for an office job. Working from home can be exhausting sometimes."

@bubelelisa felt envious:

"This is life"

@NoreeM shared her experience:

"I need that. I don't know where to start. I have a teenage daughter and my work keeps me away till late☺️"

@The Righteous expressed joy:

"Amen, I'm happy for you and your family. This is an achievement."

