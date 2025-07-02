MaBlerh has been confirmed as the host of The Real Housewives of Durban Season 5 reunion, marking his third time hosting the special

Fans are eager for answers following the emotional season finale, especially regarding the anonymous letter that shook Nonku Williams

MaBlerh has promised to hold the ladies accountable, saying he will address viewers' concerns and leave no stone unturned

Seasoned television personality MaBlerh has been announced as the host of The Real Housewives of Durban Season 5 reunion. Fans have been waiting anxiously for the reunion set to air on Friday, 4 July 2025.

The Real Housewives of Durban viewers were over the moon after Showmax announced that popular media personality, Mablerh, will be hosting the highly anticipated RHOD reunion. MaBlerh has proven to be a fan favourite after hosting several reunions, including The Real Housewives of Gqeberha S1 and The Real Housewives of Johannesburg S3.

Fans are looking forward to the drama that will unfold at the reunion as the show comes to an end. Season 5's finale, which aired on 13 June 2025, left Mzansi with more questions than answers as one of the OGs, Nonku Williams, was emotional after being handed an anonymous letter at their final dinner during their trip to Mauritius.

Although Minnie Ntuli later admitted that she wrote the letter, fans still want to know what was in the letter that made Nonku lose it. Some fans have also expressed concerns about why some cast members including Nonku Williams and Minnie Ntuli will not be attending the reunion.

MaBlerh promises accountability from the ladies

MaBlerh knows that Mzansi wants answers, and he has promised to deliver that and more. Speaking in a statement sent to Briefly News, the TV host said he was honoured to be hosting the reunion again. He said:

“Being back for the third time is an honour I don’t take lightly. It’s a big job that requires sensitivity, because these ladies are opening up and sharing their lives with us.”

The star noted that he has been following the conversations of social media and he is ready to bring out the receipts to ensure that the housewives take accountability. He added:

"I’m there to represent the viewers. I’ve seen the tweets, I’ve read the comments and concerns – and trust me, everything will be addressed. People have been asking the same questions week after week. I hear them."

