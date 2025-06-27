South African actor Christopher Jaftha has finally responded to the allegations that he was having an affair with Pabi Moloi

This was after Moloi's estranged husband, Ruan Adams, made the allegations after he demanded a paternity test be done

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the statement Jaftha released regarding the rumours

Actor Christopher Jaftha dismissed the allegations made by Pabi Moloi's estranged hubby. Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

It's about to go down as the South African actor Christopher Jaftha recently broke his silence after Pabi Moloi's estranged husband, Ruan Adams, allegedly accused him of having an affair with the broadcaster.

Social media has been buzzing after rumours about Jaftha and Moloi circulated following Sunday World sharing some crucial information about what Adams stated in the court papers shown to them.

"I have suspected for some time that (name withheld) is the biological child of a television personality and former colleague of the respondent, namely Christopher Jafta. The respondent had a love affair with Christopher Jafta around the same time that the respondent and I were together sexually," The papers read.

The papers further said:

"I am advised, and accept this advice, that section 37 of the Children’s Act 38 of 2005 states that if a respondent refuses to give a paternity test, the court may warn the mother that this refusal could impact her credibility," Adams said.

After these allegations, Jaftha released a statement dismissing them and further mentioned that he will be taking legal action.

He said:

"I want to state unequivocally, there is absolutely no truth to these allegations. Out of respect for my colleague Pabi Moloi and her child, I will not further dignify the falsehood with further details.

"However, I want to assure my friends, family, supporters and the media that I stand firmly for the truth, accountability and responsible journalism."

Here's what Mzansi said about Pabi Moloi's new look

Meanwhile, peeps on social media were stunned by the alleged claims made by Ruan Adams. Previously, netizens couldn't help but question what had led to Pabi's transformation, with many trolls claiming she was "going through the most" - reminiscent of the Sophie Ndaba saga.

This follows her divorce, where Briefly News reported on the demands from her ex-husband, Ruan Adams, including half of Moloi's estate and spousal support.

This wouldn't be the first time one of our faves had to cough out money for their ex. Minnie Dlamini is reportedly also in the same boat after her highly publicised divorce from Quinton Jones led her to pay spousal support.

Pabi Moloi made headlines once again on social media. Image: @pabimoloi

