Media personality Pabi Moloi's husband, Ruan Adams, has demanded that he wanted to get half of her estate and monthly spousal support

This was after Ruan accused the radio presenter of bribing his lawyer to stall their divorce proceeding in the Johannesburg High Court

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Pabi Moloi's ex-hubby's demands

Pabi Moloi’s ex-husband claimed that she bribed his lawyer. Image: @pabimoloi

Well-known radio presenter Pabi Moloi has made headlines once again regarding her divorce from her baby daddy Ruan Adams after he made a shocking allegation about the star.

Pabi Moloi's ex wants half of her estate and monthly spousal support

The Power FM radio presenter Paballo Moloi was the talk of town on social media recently regarding her divorce woes with her baby daddy Ruan after he demanded R1 million from her and also sued the Minister of Police Bheki Cele.

Not so long ago, the news and gossip page MDNews shared some information about Adams accusing Moloi of bribing his lawyer in order for her to stall their divorce proceedings at the Johannesburg High Court and also demanded that he wants half of her estate and also a monthly spousal support of R8 500.

Netizens react to Ruan Adam's accusation and demands

Shortly after the gossip page shared the news on their timeline, many social media users shared their reactions to it:

@MawrongzJnr wrote:

"No matter how life is boring....never get married."

@General_Sport7 responded:

"Spousal support from Pabi? Men of today have no shame."

@DonaldMakhasane commented:

"I don't know why these girls keep marrying white boys."

@Dadddy_K said:

"White boys don’t marry broke black women ,White women don’t marry broke black men.On the other hand black women are willing to marry broke white men and black men broke white women."

@Lethabo4991 mentioned:

"Yoh I will never. Kodwa shadani."

@IamZinzie replied:

"Guys Never Marry White Guys. This is a Lesson. Let's stick to our Own. Coz Yhooo kubi."

@sebata69 tweeted:

"Most of my people don't ask for spousal support when they divorce but if you marry white person know that you will pay it after marriage is dissolved. I feel sorry for those who cross the floor to marry whites. Stick to your own."

