Minnie Dlamini posted a cryptic Instagram story on September 12, seemingly aimed at her ex-husband Quinton Jones, who celebrated his 40th birthday on the same day

The message suggested that her soulmate might soon be free from divorce papers, hinting at their past relationship

Following her divorce from Quinton, Minnie Dlamini has been linked to various celebrities, including businessman Edwin Sodi, who has been rumoured to be involved in her divorce

Minnie Dlamini recently had her eagle-eyed Instagram followers scratching their heads when she posted a subtle message on her Instagram stories on 12 September.

Minnie Dlamini seemingly shared a cryptic post directed at her ex-husband Quinton Jones. Image: @minniedlamini

Minnie Dlamini seemingly fires shots at ex-nubby

For those who did not know, Minnie Dlamini's ex-husband Quinton Jones celebrated his 40th birthday on 12 September. The Honeymoon actress headed to her timeline to share a suspicious post that convinced many it was directed at her baby daddy. The post read:

"If you’re single, have some patience. Your soulmate is almost done with those divorce papers."

Minnie Dlamini shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories. Image: @minniedlamini

Minnie Dlamini's love life after her divorce

Minnie Dlamini has been rumoured to be dating several celebrities after her divorce from Quinton after only a few years. The seasoned media personality has been rumoured to be dating businessman Edwin Sodi, who is allegedly the cause of her divorce.

The actress was also rumoured to be dating singer Yanga Chief after being spotted getting cosy at the Mass Country listening session and The Honeymoon premiere. Minnie poured cold water on the rumours and said Yanga was a friend. She said:

"I’m not dating him. We are tight and have been mates since 2010. He used to date one of my girls. I’m not dating, but enjoying the single life and the attention."

