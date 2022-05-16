Edwin Sodi has apparently taken to Twitter to deny being romantically involved with stunners Mihlali Ndamase and Minnie Dlamini

The wealthy businesswoman trended online after entertainment blogger Musa Khawula alleged that he has dated pretty celebs such as Thuli Phongolo, Minnie, Mihlali and Kefilwe Mabote, among many

Sodi also reportedly denied that the snap of Mihlali and his alleged bae Karen Zulu was taken at his house, adding that it was taken at the hotel

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Edwin Sodi apparently took to social media to react to the rumours that he was romantically involved with Minnie Dlamini and Mihlali Ndamase.

Edwin Sodi has denied dating Mihlali Ndamase and Minnie Dlamini. Image: @edwin_sodi, @mihlalii_n, @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

The wealthy businessman was reportedly responding to claims made by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula that he dated Mihlali, Minnie, Kefilwe Mabote and Thuli Phongolo, among others.

ZAlebs reports that Sodi took to his now-suspended Twitter account to open up about the rumours. Out of all the women he has allegedly dated, Sodi denied dating Minnie and Mihlali, reports Sunday World.

He reportedly shared that he only met the two stunners once for business purposes. Reacting to the pics the blogger shared of Mihlali and Karen Zulu, Sodi said they were taken at a hotel and not in his home.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mzansi social media users took to Sodi's timeline to share their thoughts on his tweets. Many praised him for allegedly dating only good-looking celebs.

@MojalefaTleane said:

"You see my leadership... The way your eating these celebrity women... we honour you. Keep up the great work, nduna yethu."

@krugersville commented:

"Don’t lie Edwin, udlile udlile and there’s nothing you can do."

@DeepNmusique_ZA wrote:

"Relax there's no bad publicity, before this Minnie and your thing, I honestly didn't know you. Now I know that you're one of the wealthiest."

@Msenti91657768 added:

"This is not Edwin Sodi. Edwin does not have time to tweet he's busy chowing other gals, adding to the hitlist. There's no time for social media, he's a hard worker!!"

Minnie Dlamini and ex-hubby respond to rumours she dated Edwin Sodi

In related news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini and her ex-husband Quinton Jones broke their silence on the rumour that the media personality was in a romantic relationship with flamboyant businessman Edwin Sodi while she was married.

However, the couple joined hands to nip the rumours in the bud with a statement posted on Minnie's social media pages. The statement rubbished the claims, and both Minnie and Quinton asked for privacy while they dealt with this sensitive matter.

The Becoming Mrs Jones stars also threatened to take legal action against those peddling the false information.

"Considering the nature of the allegations made, legal action will be taken against the relevant parties."

Source: Briefly News