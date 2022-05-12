Minnie Dlamini has been topping social media trending lists since allegations that her marriage ended because she was unfaithful

The news was first released by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula who alleged that Quinton Jones filed for divorce after finding out that Minnie was still dating Edwin Sodi

Minnie Dlamini and her ex-husband Quinton Jones released a statement rubbishing the rumours and threatening to sue those peddling the false information

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Minnie Dlamini and her ex-husband Quinton Jones have broken their silence on the rumour that the media personality was in a romantic relationship with flamboyant businessman Edwin Sodi while she was married.

Minnie Dlamini and her ex-husband Quinton Jones have broken their silence on the cheating rumours. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

The allegations that have caused a stir on social media were first released by controversial blogger Musa Khawula who alleged that Jones filed for divorce after discovering his wife's shenanigans.

However, the couple joined hands to nip the rumours in the bud with a statement posted on Minnie's social media pages. The statement rubbished the claims, and both Minnie and Quinton asked for privacy while they dealt with this sensitive matter. The statement read:

"We have been made aware of various allegations regarding our divorce circulating on social media since yesterday. Without saying much more, all the allegations made are false, damaging, and malicious.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Fabrications of such a damaging manner are both unnecessary and hurtful in a matter that is already sensitive to us.

Our shared priority is to remain friends and co-parent our son. We kindly ask that you allow us to go through our private processes without dragging ourselves, our families, and our loved ones into baseless rumours and social media sensationalism. These baseless rumours affect not only us, but our child."

The Becoming Mrs Jones stars also threatened to take legal action against those peddling the false information. They added:

"Considering the nature of the allegations made, legal action will be taken against the relevant parties."

MacG receives support for his stance on ‘IT’ girls after Minnie Dlamini’s cheating allegations: “He was right”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that social media has been buzzing following allegations that Minnie Dlamini cheated on her husband of four years. Also, according to controversial blogger Musa Khawula, Quinton Jones filed for divorce after finding out that his celebrity wife was seeing someone.

Peeps took to social media to retrieve a clip where MacG advised men against marrying these so-called 'IT' girls. In the clip, the famous podcaster said men shouldn't expect the slay queens to be wife material as they are always after money and flashy lives. He said:

"No one in their right minds would ever marry an 'IT' girl. They will do whatever it takes to secure the bag. You can't wife them, just hit and run."

Source: Briefly News