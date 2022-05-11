Social media has been buzzing ever since the allegations that Minnie Dlamini cheated on her soon to be ex-husband Quinton Jones with Edwin Sodi

The news was first dropped by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula who alleged that Jones was the one who filed for divorce

Khawula then went on to list some celebrities who have allegedly had an affair with the businessman among them Mihlali Ndamase, Thuli Phongolo and Kefilwe Mabote

Musa Khawula caused a stir on social media when he released a list of local celebrities and social media influencers who have dated Edwin Sodi.

Edwin Sodi has allegedly dated stars such as Minnie Dlamini, Mihlali Ndamase and Thuli P. Image: Getty Images, @mihlali_n/Instagram and @minniedlamini

The list comes after the controversial blogger dropped the Minnie Dlamini bomb that has created a frenzy in the streets. According to the tweets, the Homeground presenter kept the fire between her and Sodi burning even after getting married to Quinton Jones.

Social media users have reacted to the allegations that stars such as Minnie Dlamini, Mihlali, Thuli Phongolo and Karen Zulu's lavish lifestyles are being funded by state money.

@HloniphaNtswam wrote:

"Edwin Sodi funded these Instagram huns's luxurious lifestyles with our taxes."

@Collen_KM said:

"Even Mihlali & Thuli P? Damn this Edwin Sodi guy is chowing every celebrity he comes across, it is seems like I am the only celebrity who's safe."

@Zuks031 added:

"Let's qualify that though. Through winning corrupt tenders, which were intentionally awarded to his company BHC, that nigga paid Luthuli House salaries, as a way of keeping his end of the deal for being given tenders."

@Callmethaboo2nd commented:

"Edwin sodi has crippled men who claim and to be handsome and sexy a legend that man must be stopped, Mihlali is also on the hit list."

Musa Khawula trends as Mzansi shows him love for his gossip: “The word allegedly does not exist in his mouth”

Briefly News previously reported that no celebrity is safe when it comes to controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The Twitter account has become popular among Mzansi's social media users for sharing confidential information about celebrities.

Khawula has received tons of praise from social media users who are also hungry for the hot tea he keeps serving. As we all know, everyone, including celebrities, has skeletons in their closets, and Musa has made it his mission to bring them to light.

The blogger has released information on stars such as DJ Sbu, Mihlali Ndamase, Pearl Modiadie and Somizi Mhlongo, and he recently set the streets on fire with Minnie Dlamini's cheating allegations.

Source: Briefly News