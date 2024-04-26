A man who looks like Georgie Zamdela from Isidingo has Mzansi people buzzing on social media

He captured hearts with his undeniable charisma and eccentric fashion sense just like the popular soapie character

South Africans on TikTok marvelled at the doppelgänger and highlighted the striking similarities

TikTok users compared a fashion-forward man to Darlington Michaels. Image: @tvmzansiafrica

Source: Instagram

Hold onto your seats, Mzansi, because we've got a lookalike that's turning heads and raising eyebrows!

Celebrity doppelgänger spotted

Meet Bra Georgie Zamdela's doppelgänger who brought all the vibes to a local tavern. He was dressed to impress and oozed charisma.

The video uploaded to the TikTok page @king_damash got everyone doing a double-take, wondering if they've just stepped into the world of Isidingo.

TikTok video gains traction

His flamboyant fashion sense and smooth rhythm lit up screens, and attracted thousands of views.

Watch the video below:

South Africans stunned by clip

Viewers were awed by his uncanny resemblance to the soapie character played by the legendary Darlington Michaels.

See some comments below:

@grannysibindabs623 said:

"Yoh I thought it was uBra Georgie. Manje le trouser? "

@makimapela stated:

"Dlala Papa G."

@girrahmagudu mentioned:

"At first bengithi u Georgie Zamdela, Papa G! "

@Grato posted:

"Papa G looks very clean and loves his fashion. Great stuff. "

@user507969060873 wrote:

"Papa G, I said it piano that's where you can dust your problems away but jazz makes you wanna go to sleep at 6 in the evening. Rise piano rise! "

@audz2608 commented:

"I so thought it was Bra Georgie yazi. "

@Muz4716 typed:

The shirt is nice. Grootman has style."

@PhumzileM24 added:

"Life is too short for our dads to never wear a palazzo. "

@punky6897 highlighted:

"Ama 50s never lose their fashion style. "

Tupac lookalike spotted in Cape Town

In another article, Briefly News reported that a person who looks like the late American rapper, Tupac was spotted in Eester River, Cape Town. One TikTokker posted a video of the lookalike.

In the clip, the person recording is in the car. The lookalike is coming from across the road. The man's clothing style is one that the late rapper was known for.

Source: Briefly News