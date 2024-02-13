A man that looked like the American later rapper, Tupac was spotted in South Africa

The lookalike was walking in the streets of Cape Town when he was captured in a TikTok video

The online community reacted to the clip, with many sharing that they almost believed it was the late musician

A Tupac lookalike was spotted in Cape Town. Images: @cal836rbn/ TikTok, @Gene Shaw/ Getty Images

A person who looks like the late American rapper, Tupac was spotted in Eester River, Cape Town.

One TikTokker, @ca1836rbn, posted the video of the lookalike. In the clip, the person recording is in the car. The lookalike is coming from across the road.

The man's clothing style is one that the late rapper was known for. He wore a denim all-in-one and a bandanna, which was known as the rapper's signature wear.

Tupac was murdered in 1996. He was well-loved and respected in the music industry both in America and globally. His death brought shockwaves to the industry. However, rumours say that he is also still alive somewhere.

Tupac lookalike spotted in Cape Town

Watch the TikTok funny video below:

TikTokkers said they almost thought it was Tupac

With their humour, South Africans took to the TikTokkers comment section and laughed at the lookalike, saying they almost believed it was Tupac until the man came closer.

@Dvaunte Verwey said:

"I really started believing it was Tupac... Until bro opened his mouth‍♂️"

@ commented:

"Cape Town really does have a little of everything."

@Icbo joked:

"We got Bob Marley walking around somewhere in Mitchell's Plain too."

@MostHumble786 laughed:

"Made in South Africa"

@Byooti Therapy said:

"WE FOUND HIM"

@Cash_Money_♥️ stanned:

"No man.. Big respect for this guy.. I really thought it was Tupac back pack "

