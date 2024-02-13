A TikTok video of a young woman revealing her crush on a man she doesn't know has gone viral

The footage shows the man among a group of people before he turns around and notices he's being filmed

South African netizens were entertained by the love-struck woman's reaction and infatuation

A Pretoria woman filmed a handsome stranger on TikTok, falling instantly in love. Image: @lilwhitecreature

Source: TikTok

One Pretoria woman was left speechless and head over heels when she stumbled upon a handsome gent among a crowd of people.

Woman falls in love with a stranger

TikTokker @lilwhitecreature posted a video that focused on one particular young man who was with friends from behind before he turned around to smile and make a friendly signal at her.

The video switched to show @lilwhitecreature, who couldn't help but gush and gasp in disbelief.

"I fell in love with someone who doesn't even know my name," @lilwhitecreature wrote.

The smitten young woman couldn't resist the urge to ask fellow TikTok netizens to help her find the man in question.

Mzansi reacts to the TikTok video

Many netizens reacted to the video with banter and encouraging words. While some people joked about the poor woman's nerves, others nudged her to make a move on her prince charming.

daughtermercedes responded:

"Bahle abafana."

Reitumetse Nathane commented:

"Yhooooooo."

Sipho Seo replied:

"Hhayi ngathi akuhambanga kahle .'

Tebogo said:

"Goo fetch your mannnnnn."

JIMI SIERRA said:

"Come we left Gwababa in 2023. Make a Move."

The Moroes twins Rsa replied:

"Sis is gone and never looking back ."

CallHerNevaeh commented:

"The fact that he called you."

Woman crushes on man in McDonald's

Oh, to be young, carefree and in love, LOL. In another story, Briefly News reported that one lady, @ntombi_nkosi, was enjoying a meal at McDonald's when she spotted a handsome man at the same restaurant.

Instead of introducing herself, the shy lady filmed the stranger and posted a video of him eating on TikTok.

Last week, a woman, Ntombi, who goes by the handle @ntombi_nkosi, visited a local McDonald's when something that was not on the menu caught her attention - a handsome stranger.

