Top 20 hottest NFL cheerleaders in 2021: How much does she get paid?
NFL cheerleaders have been classified as some of the gorgeous women in sports. They may not be the show's star, but they are a significant reason to look forward to these games. Over time, fans have grown curious to know the most dashing of these beauties. So, in this read, we will rank the top 20 hottest NFL cheerleaders in 2021 as per multiple ranking reports. Check it out.
Although some people tune in to watch football to see if their team makes the playoffs or wins the Super Bowl, some watch the cheerleaders. There is no denying that these beauties can easily distract you from the game because they are drop-dead gorgeous. We have ranked 20 of the hottest NFL cheerleaders in 2021 that will make you forget about the game. Check out our list.
20. Estefania Vega: Miami Dolphins
Estefania Vega represents the Dolphins from Magic City. She is originally from Mexico but has settled in Miami, where she works as a marketing and retail coordinator.
19. Noella Maria: Oakland Raiders
No matter how focused you are in the game, one look at Noella will have you break that concentration. She is not only good looking, but she also brings her A-game.
18. Melissa G: San Francisco 49ers
Melissa will instantly steal your attention with her beauty. So, it is not surprising that she makes most lists of the NFL hottest cheerleaders. Besides cheerleading, she also owns a boutique and is pursuing fashion merchandising.
17. Gretchen: Seattle Seahawks
Gretchen joined the Seattle Seahawks cheering squad in 2014 and has proved to be too hot to be ignored. In addition, her good looks can undoubtedly make it hard to pay attention to the game.
16. Danielle: Dallas Cowboys
Our list would be incomplete without including a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader. They are known to be the standard maker in cheerleader beauty and the best NFL cheerleaders. Take the case of Danielle. The staffing professional and dance and fitness instructor is to die for.
15. Stephanie A: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Stephanie is a reflection of beauty with brains. The psychology graduate started dancing at two years old and was captain of her high school and college dance teams. Her moves, looks, and physique will steal your attention in a second.
14. Jessica: Titans
Jessica was initially a cheerleader for Washington Redskins but transferred to Titans after her husband decided to follow his MBA at Vanderbilt. Although she is off the market, she is frequently ranked as one of the hot cheerleaders in the NFL.
13. Rachael: Cardinals
Rachael is a drop-dead gorgeous veteran for the Cardinals cheerleading squad. She started dancing years back, explaining her incredible moves on the field.
12. Hailey: Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks has one of the best looking cheerleading squads, and Hailey happens to be in the team. She is adored for her good looks and excellent dancing skills.
11. Jenna: Cardinals
Also, from the Cardinals, we have the elegant star, Jenna. She is a beautiful nerd, given that she pursued a Bachelor of Science from Arizona State University. Her dance resume is remarkable, citing even a hip-hop performance for the Phoenix Sun's Solar Squad.
10. Summer: Saints
Summer is a magnet on the field that draws thousands of people towards her. Her former dance teacher revealed she is morally upright and honorable. She has a degree in Healthcare Marketing from the University of Missouri.
9. Alexis Peterson: Dallas Cowboys
Alexis is one of the sexiest Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders. The hot NFL cheerleader also happens to be Cogent Infotech's Director of Marketing Communications.
8. Justene: Los Angeles Rams
Justene is the total package if you are looking for a dance guru with the looks to melt your heart. She is as hot as they come and even has a Miss Montana title.
7. Alexis Rose: Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts also has some of the hottest cheerleaders in the NFL, like Alexis Rose. This paralegal makes it hard to pay attention to the game when she is on the field.
6. Brittany: Baltimore Ravens
Brittany is one of the hot cheerleaders from the Ravens that you can hardly take your eyes off. She will have you glued to her throughout due to her immense beauty.
5. Candes: Washington Redskins
Believe it or not, this stunning cheerleader is a software engineer from the University of Maryland. The beauty with brains is a genuine contender for the number one spot on this list of the hottest cheerleaders in the NFL.
4. Trystan Porginski: Cincinnati Bengals
Trystan is one of the few reasons Bengals fans watch the game because the team has never won a game. She is beautiful, talented, and has unmatched dancing skills.
3. Savannah: Philadelphia Eagles
This blonde is one of the most elegant women in the Philadephia Eagles cheering squad. So it is not surprising that she is on this list of the sexiest NFL cheerleaders in 2021.
2. Kaylyn Slevin: San Diego Chargers
Slevin is a model who also works for the Chargers. Her modeling career and beauty come in handy in her job, so she is a favorite for many people.
1. Lauren: New York Jets
Lauren cheers in the New York Jets team called the Flight Crew. This team has one of the hottest cheerleaders' outfits, and Lauren is happy to rock it.
These are the stunning women who make up our top 20 list in no order. But before we log out, let us answer some of the frequently asked questions about these beauties and their line of work.
How much do NFL cheerleaders get paid?
It varies depending on the experience, the contract offered, plus the team. Those from renowned teams like the Dallas Cowboys are believed to make good money.
Who are the best cheerleaders in the NFL?
The Dallas Cowboys are believed to be the best cheerleaders in the game.
Can an NFL player date a cheerleader?
No, they cannot. They are not allowed to form anything close to a relationship outside the professional realm of the NFL.
Our top 20 list of the hottest NFL cheerleaders in 2021 includes stars from different teams. Although they are from other groups, they are smoking hot. Let us know what you think of our list in the comment section.
