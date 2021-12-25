Top 20 hottest NFL cheerleaders in 2021: How much does she get paid?

NFL cheerleaders have been classified as some of the gorgeous women in sports. They may not be the show's star, but they are a significant reason to look forward to these games. Over time, fans have grown curious to know the most dashing of these beauties. So, in this read, we will rank the top 20 hottest NFL cheerleaders in 2021 as per multiple ranking reports. Check it out.

Although some people tune in to watch football to see if their team makes the playoffs or wins the Super Bowl, some watch the cheerleaders. There is no denying that these beauties can easily distract you from the game because they are drop-dead gorgeous. We have ranked 20 of the hottest NFL cheerleaders in 2021 that will make you forget about the game. Check out our list.

20. Estefania Vega: Miami Dolphins

Estefania Vega represents the Dolphins from Magic City. She is originally from Mexico but has settled in Miami, where she works as a marketing and retail coordinator.

19. Noella Maria: Oakland Raiders

Noella Maria from Oakland Raiders is one of 2021's hottest NFL cheerleaders. Photo: @noellamaria

No matter how focused you are in the game, one look at Noella will have you break that concentration. She is not only good looking, but she also brings her A-game.

18. Melissa G: San Francisco 49ers

Melissa will instantly steal your attention with her beauty. So, it is not surprising that she makes most lists of the NFL hottest cheerleaders. Besides cheerleading, she also owns a boutique and is pursuing fashion merchandising.

17. Gretchen: Seattle Seahawks

Gretchen joined the Seattle Seahawks cheering squad in 2014 and has proved to be too hot to be ignored. In addition, her good looks can undoubtedly make it hard to pay attention to the game.

16. Danielle: Dallas Cowboys

Danielle from the Dallas Cowboys is one of the top 20 hottest NFL cheerleaders in 2021 due to her immense beauty. Photo: @danielle.marie12

Our list would be incomplete without including a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader. They are known to be the standard maker in cheerleader beauty and the best NFL cheerleaders. Take the case of Danielle. The staffing professional and dance and fitness instructor is to die for.

15. Stephanie A: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stephanie from Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheering squad is of the sexiest NFL cheerleaders in 2021. Photo: @stephanieea_.

Stephanie is a reflection of beauty with brains. The psychology graduate started dancing at two years old and was captain of her high school and college dance teams. Her moves, looks, and physique will steal your attention in a second.

14. Jessica: Titans

Jessica was initially a cheerleader for Washington Redskins but transferred to Titans after her husband decided to follow his MBA at Vanderbilt. Although she is off the market, she is frequently ranked as one of the hot cheerleaders in the NFL.

13. Rachael: Cardinals

Rachael from the Cardinals is another top hot NFL cheerleaders in 2021. Photo: @azcardscheer

Rachael is a drop-dead gorgeous veteran for the Cardinals cheerleading squad. She started dancing years back, explaining her incredible moves on the field.

12. Hailey: Seattle Seahawks

Hailey from Seattle Seahawks also tops this list of the 20 hottest NFL cheerleaders in 2021. Photo: @seadancer_hailey

Seattle Seahawks has one of the best looking cheerleading squads, and Hailey happens to be in the team. She is adored for her good looks and excellent dancing skills.

11. Jenna: Cardinals

Dance expert Jenna from the Cardinals is also on the list of the top 20 hottest NFL cheerleaders in 2021. Photo: @azcardscheer

Also, from the Cardinals, we have the elegant star, Jenna. She is a beautiful nerd, given that she pursued a Bachelor of Science from Arizona State University. Her dance resume is remarkable, citing even a hip-hop performance for the Phoenix Sun's Solar Squad.

10. Summer: Saints

Summer is a Healthcare Marketing grad from the University of Missouri who is also considered among the top sexiest NFL cheerleaders. Photo: @summer_rials

Summer is a magnet on the field that draws thousands of people towards her. Her former dance teacher revealed she is morally upright and honorable. She has a degree in Healthcare Marketing from the University of Missouri.

9. Alexis Peterson: Dallas Cowboys

Alexis Peterson from the Dallas Cowboys is one of the top 20 hottest NFL cheerleaders in 2021. Photo: @alexispetersonn

Alexis is one of the sexiest Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders. The hot NFL cheerleader also happens to be Cogent Infotech's Director of Marketing Communications.

8. Justene: Los Angeles Rams

Miss Montana title holder Justene is also a cheerleader who ranks among the top 20 hottest NFL cheerleaders in 2021. Photo: @justenealpert

Justene is the total package if you are looking for a dance guru with the looks to melt your heart. She is as hot as they come and even has a Miss Montana title.

7. Alexis Rose: Indianapolis Colts

Paralegal Alexis Rose is also a beauty that you cannot help but admire due to her good looks. Photo: @alexisrose425

Indianapolis Colts also has some of the hottest cheerleaders in the NFL, like Alexis Rose. This paralegal makes it hard to pay attention to the game when she is on the field.

6. Brittany: Baltimore Ravens

Brittany is one of the hot cheerleaders from the Ravens that you can hardly take your eyes off. She will have you glued to her throughout due to her immense beauty.

5. Candes: Washington Redskins

Candes from Washington Redskins has also been ranked among the top 20 hottest NFL cheerleaders in 2021. Photo: @candesscee

Believe it or not, this stunning cheerleader is a software engineer from the University of Maryland. The beauty with brains is a genuine contender for the number one spot on this list of the hottest cheerleaders in the NFL.

4. Trystan Porginski: Cincinnati Bengals

Trystan is another hot NFL cheerleader that is considered among the sexiest NFL cheerleaders in 2021. Photo: @trystan_ann

Trystan is one of the few reasons Bengals fans watch the game because the team has never won a game. She is beautiful, talented, and has unmatched dancing skills.

3. Savannah: Philadelphia Eagles

This blonde is one of the most elegant women in the Philadephia Eagles cheering squad. So it is not surprising that she is on this list of the sexiest NFL cheerleaders in 2021.

2. Kaylyn Slevin: San Diego Chargers

Model and cheerleader Kaylyn Slevin also makes it to this list of the top 20 hottest NFL cheerleaders in 2021 and it is not hard to see why. Photo: @kaylynslevin

Slevin is a model who also works for the Chargers. Her modeling career and beauty come in handy in her job, so she is a favorite for many people.

1. Lauren: New York Jets

Lauren from New York Jets tops our top 20 hottest NFL cheerleaders in 2021. The ever smiling cheerleader is hard not to stare at with her good looks. Photo: @laurentaylorrenfroe

Lauren cheers in the New York Jets team called the Flight Crew. This team has one of the hottest cheerleaders' outfits, and Lauren is happy to rock it.

These are the stunning women who make up our top 20 list in no order. But before we log out, let us answer some of the frequently asked questions about these beauties and their line of work.

How much do NFL cheerleaders get paid?

It varies depending on the experience, the contract offered, plus the team. Those from renowned teams like the Dallas Cowboys are believed to make good money.

Who are the best cheerleaders in the NFL?

The Dallas Cowboys are believed to be the best cheerleaders in the game.

Can an NFL player date a cheerleader?

No, they cannot. They are not allowed to form anything close to a relationship outside the professional realm of the NFL.

Our top 20 list of the hottest NFL cheerleaders in 2021 includes stars from different teams. Although they are from other groups, they are smoking hot. Let us know what you think of our list in the comment section.

