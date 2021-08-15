Top 15 cheap universities in South Africa: fees, ranking, courses offered

Are you looking for a cheap university in South Africa for international students? The cost of university in South Africa is relatively lower than most people outside the continent expect. You will not believe how many of SA's cheap higher learning institutions are internationally acknowledged as academic giants.

How much does university cost in South Africa? It is $2,500 to $4,500 per academic year for bachelors degrees and $2,700 to $3000 for postgraduate certification. Therefore, $400 per month is enough to rent a spacious and quality house in SA, pay bills, travel, and save some cash.

List of cheap universities in South Africa

What is the cheapest degree to get in South Africa? The tuition fee depends on the course and the career's marketability and salary range. For instance, an engineering course costs more than a business course. What is the cheapest university in Africa? African public universities are some of the cheapest top-notch learning institutions on the continent.

1. University of Witwatersrand

(1st in SA and 176th worldwide)

The public institution was established in 1896. Earn nursing, statistics, computer studies, mechanical, aeronautical, electrical and other engineering qualifications from Wits.

PhD - R21, 000

Masters/doctorate - R66, 000 to R152, 000

Undergrads - R45, 000

2. University of Cape Town

(2nd in SA and 120th worldwide)

UCT is in Cape Town in SA's Western Cape Province. Planning and geometrics, molecular and cell biology, engineering courses, obstetrics and gynaecology, oceanography, and more programs are available. UCT course fee is:

PhD - R40, 000

Masters/doctorate - R60, 000

Undergrads - R22, 000

International students - R75, 000

3. Stellenbosch University

(2nd in SA and 390th worldwide)

Stellenbosch will make you one of Mzansi's best professionals of economic and management sciences, arts and social sciences, theology, agri-sciences, and more. It is in Stellenbosch and was the first school to make a microsatellite in Africa.

Undergrads / Postgrads diploma (Africans) - R21, 000 to R22, 000

International (non-African) students - R44, 000

4. University of Kwazulu Natal

(4th in SA and 500th worldwide)

The Durban-Westville and Natal universities merged on 1st January 2004 to create the UKZN. The institution offers various courses related to life sciences, philosophy and classics, earth and environmental sciences, and more disciplines of knowledge. The UKZN course fee is:

Masters - R40, 000 to R44, 000

Doctorate - R31, 000 to R40, 000

Undergrads - R25, 000 to R53, 000

5. University of Pretoria

(4th in SA and 261st worldwide)

UP was established in 1908. IT, engineering, dentistry, veterinary sciences and more courses are available at an affordable rate.

Undergrads - R30, 000 to R66, 000

6. University of Johannesburg

(5th in SA and 601st worldwide)

Since its establishment in 2005, UJ has always released the best-skilled professionals to the world. Those who desire to become engineers, radiotherapists, biomedical technologists, optometrists, chiropractors and more should choose this school. UJ course fees are:

Undergrads - R103, 000 to R112, 000

Masters/doctorate/PhD - R115, 000 to R172, 000

7. The University of the Western Cape

(6th in SA and 885th worldwide)

The institution was established in 1960 for people of colour only. Meanwhile, UCT and Stellenbosch were among the many colleges in Cape Town segregated for whites only. The low-tuition-fee-charging college offers law, dentistry, community and health sciences, arts, education and more courses.

Undergrads (SA natives) - R19, 000

International students - R37, 000

Masters/doctorate/PhD - R34, 000

8. Rhodes University

(5th in SA and 700th worldwide)

It came into existence in 1904. Courses offered cover education, humanities, commerce, pharmacy, law and more.

Undergrads - R27, 000 to R31, 000

International students - R36, 000 to R38, 000

9. North-West University

(9th in SA and 1188th worldwide)

The campuses located in Potchefstroom, Mahikeng and Vanderbijlpark. There is enough room for tourism, psychology, nursing, journalism, business, engineering, and more courses.

Undergrads - R32, 000 to R47, 000

10. University of Free State

(9th in SA and 2095th worldwide)

The multi-campus school is located in Bloemfontein, Free State, SA, and was established in 1904. You will find theology, agriculture, education, business, and more courses here. UFS course fee is:

Undergrads - R17, 000

International students - R20, 000

11. Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University

(12th in SA and 1311th worldwide)

It was named NMMU in 2017. Popular courses are behavioural sciences, culture, governance, music, tourism, industrial psychology, art and design.

Masters - R18, 000 to R23, 000

Undergrads - R94, 000

PhD - R19, 000 to R21, 000

12. University of Fort Hare

(17th in SA and 1879th worldwide)

The school opened in 1959. Courses you will find here include education, law, management and commerce, agriculture, and social sciences and humanities. The course fee is also fair and reasonable.

Undergrads - R19, 000 to R44, 000

Postgraduates - R13, 000 to R22, 000

International students - R26, 000 to R45, 000

13. University of Limpopo

(17th in SA and 2982nd worldwide)

It was opened in the Limpopo Province of SA in 2005. The institution has modern learning facilities for computer sciences, law, medicine, languages, and more. You only need:

Masters - R31, 000 to R42, 000

Undergrads - R30, 772 to R49, 000

PhD - R44, 000

International students: course fee + extra 50% of the tuition fee

14. University of Venda

(18th in SA and 3347th worldwide)

UNIVEN's law, agriculture, health sciences, and alumni appreciate studying here. The institution's course fee is:

Undergrads - R32,000 to R39, 000

Masters - R12, 000 to R25, 500

PhD - R14, 000 to R27, 000

15. University of Zululand

(22nd in SA and 4228th worldwide)

UniZulu's courses are human movement sciences, educational psychology, consumer science, zoology and more.

Undergrads - R3, 000

Apply to these cheap universities in South Africa today. You will love the institutions' friendly students and educated professors. Moreover, South African culture is fun to learn and easy to adapt to.

