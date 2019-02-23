List of all colleges in Cape Town in 2023: Choose the best college

Colleges and universities provide the surest route to a successful career and enjoyable life. All parents want to find the best college for their children to pursue the courses of their desires. But how do you choose the best college? Most people consider the quality of education, reputation of the college, and location before anything else. Cape Town is one of the most popular cities, with some of the most prestigious colleges in South Africa. If you are looking for a college, we have compiled a list of all the colleges in Cape Town.

Choosing an institution for higher learning does not have to be hard anymore. Here are some of the popular colleges in Cape Town that will help you pursue your dream career.

List of all colleges in Cape Town in 2023

There are several colleges in Cape Town, both private and public. Check out the list below and identify an institution suitable for you.

1. College of Cape Town

The College of Cape Town is one of the oldest TVET colleges in Cape Town. The technical and vocational institution strives to provide first-class education and training to help equip students with the skills needed to start on their chosen career path. The College of Cape Town offers a wide variety of programs that fit into the following categories:

Hospitality and Tourism

Education and Training

Mechanical Engineering

Travel

Information and Communication Technology

Business

Beauty and Therapy

Art and Design

Contact details

Physical address: 334 Albert Road Salt River, Cape Town, South Africa, 8001­­

334 Albert Road Salt River, Cape Town, South Africa, 8001­­ Telephone number: +27 (0)21 404 6700 /+27 (0) 86 010 3682

+27 (0)21 404 6700 /+27 (0) 86 010 3682 Email address: info@cct.edu.za

2. PC Training & Business College

This institution offers career-oriented programs to learners. The college has invested over 1 billion Rands in incorporating technology into its systems. If you enrol at this institution, you will get a tablet PC for free.

The tablet will also include wireless Wi-Fi and internet support. According to the institution, giving tablets to students helps enhance the learning experience.

This is one of the colleges offering distance learning programs. Some of the faculties at the institution include:

Faculty of Administration and Finacial Services

Faculty of Business and Management Science

Faculty of Engineering and The Built Environment

Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism

Faculty of Information Technology and Design

Faculty of Public Administration

Contact details

Physical address: Impala House, 27 Castle St, Western Cape, 8001, SA

Impala House, 27 Castle St, Western Cape, 8001, SA Telephone number: +27 (0) 861 995 020

+27 (0) 861 995 020 Email address: info@gopctraining.co.za

3. Boston City Campus and Business College

Which colleges are open for application in cape town? Boston City Campus and Business College are currently taking in 2023 applications from interested candidates.

Their courses are designed to provide the knowledge, experiences and practical skills required by the Cape Town and South African economies. Therefore, if you go to this institution, you can be assured that it will prepare you well for the working environment.

You will gain the skills that the job market is looking for, and they will also prepare you for further academic studies. The college has well-equipped lecture rooms, studies, computer rooms and media centres.

Some of the courses you can pursue at Boston City Campus and Business College include:

Management and Marketing

Accounting

Business Administration and Services

Lifestyle courses

Personal development and occasional study courses

Advertising, Communication and Public Relations

Hospitality, Events and Tourism

Contact details

Physical address: 62 Strand St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 7400, South Africa

62 Strand St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 7400, South Africa Telephone number: +27 21 418 6265

+27 21 418 6265 Email address: info@boston.co.za

4. AAA School of Advertising

Are you looking for a college in Cape Town that can help you sharpen your advertising skills? Then, you can go to the AAA School of Advertising. Founded in 1986, AAA is one of South Africa's leading colleges focusing on advertisement skills. They offer a variety of degree and diploma courses.

Contact details

Physical address: 6th floor, AAA House, 112 Long St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8001

6th floor, AAA House, 112 Long St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8001 Telephone number: +27 21 422 1800

+27 21 422 1800 Email address: info@aaaschool.ac.za

5. Graduate School Of Business - University Of Cape Town

The Graduate School of Business is one of the three business institutions in the continent to earn triple-crown accreditation: AACSB, AMBA, and EQUIS.

Their programs are directed towards building a more economical, more integrated equitable continent. They offer a wide range of study options, from first-degree programs to short courses and master's and doctoral programs.

Contact details

Physical address: 9 Portswood Rd, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town, 8002, South Africa

9 Portswood Rd, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town, 8002, South Africa Telephone number: +27 860 828 472

+27 860 828 472 Email address: info.gsb@uct.ac.za

6. Meta Varsity

Meta Varsity provides education in metaphysics and spiritual intelligence. It offers a broad range of rare courses you cannot pursue elsewhere. They include metaphysical courses, reiki courses and workshop courses.

Contact details

Physical address: 26 Burnham Rd, Plumstead, Cape Town, 7801, South Africa

26 Burnham Rd, Plumstead, Cape Town, 7801, South Africa Telephone number: +27 71 391 4004

+27 71 391 4004 Email address: info@metavarsity.com

7. Nurture Education International

At Nurture Education International, students acquire skills and knowledge that are globally recognized and sought after by employers worldwide. Some of their courses include:

Human Resource

Customer Relationship Management

Leadership and Management

Software Development

Contact details

Physical address: 26 Totius Street Parow, Cape Town, 7500, South Africa

26 Totius Street Parow, Cape Town, 7500, South Africa Telephone number: +27 (0)21 000 1800

+27 (0)21 000 1800 Email address: enquiries@nurtureeducation.co.za

8. False Bay College

This is one of the FET colleges in Cape Town that offers skill-based programs in various fields, including Hospitality, Information Technology, Boat Building, Management, Tourism and Engineering. False Bay College contributes to workforce development to respond to economic growth.

Contact details

Physical address: Westlake Dr, Westlake, Cape Town, 7950, South Africa

Westlake Dr, Westlake, Cape Town, 7950, South Africa Telephone number: +27 21 787 0800

+27 21 787 0800 Email address: info@falsebay.org.za

9. Eta College

Are you looking for the best private colleges in Cape Town that can help you secure a job in sports or fitness? You can never go wrong with Eta College. Founded in 1983, Eta offers courses that lead to employment in the fitness and sports sector.

Some of their programs include coaching courses like:

Diploma in Coaching Science

Diploma in Fitness Studies

Diploma in Sports Management

Certificate in Coaching Science

Certificate in Fitness Studies

Certificate in Sports Management

Contact details

Physical address: Western Province Cricket Club Sports Centre, Ave de Mist, Rondebosch, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa

Western Province Cricket Club Sports Centre, Ave de Mist, Rondebosch, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa Telephone number: +27 21 671 1060

+27 21 671 1060 Email address: info@etacollege.com

10. FEDISA

Are you a fashion enthusiast and want to secure a job in the fashion industry someday? FEDISA offers a wide range of versatile courses. They will help prepare you for diverse careers in today's fashion world. Their programs fall into these categories:

Fashion

Merchandising

Marketing and Media

Contact details

Physical address: 81 Church St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa

81 Church St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa Telephone number: +27 21 424 0975

+27 21 424 0975 Email address: info@fedisa.co.za

11. International Peace College South Africa

International Peace College South Africa is the first Islamic College in Cape Town to be registered by the Department of Higher Education & Training in SA. Their courses fall into these categories:

Arabic Studies

Islamic Studies

Contact details

Physical address: Rylands Estate, Johnston Rd, Gatesville, Cape Town, 7766, South Africa

Rylands Estate, Johnston Rd, Gatesville, Cape Town, 7766, South Africa Telephone number: +27 21 638 1121

+27 21 638 1121 Email address: info@ipsa-edu.org

12. Central Technical College

Central Technical College, also referred to as CTC, offers specialized programs that provide the foundation knowledge, experience and skills needed in the job market. Their courses include:

Engineering

Humanities

Management

Contact details

Physical address: 33 Durban Rd, Mowbray, Cape Town, 7700, South Africa

33 Durban Rd, Mowbray, Cape Town, 7700, South Africa Telephone number: +27 86 181 9223

+27 86 181 9223 Email address: info@ctc.edu.za

13. ACT Cape Town

What college offers filmmaking courses? ACT Cape Town got your back. This is one of the leading acting schools in Cape Town. It was founded in 2005 by a renowned actress, Candice Poole. According to their website, they only have one goal: encouraging individual talent by providing world-class training.

Contact details

Physical address: First Floor, Sunrise House, 55 Morningside St, Pinelands, Cape Town, 7405, South Africa

First Floor, Sunrise House, 55 Morningside St, Pinelands, Cape Town, 7405, South Africa Telephone number: +27 21 419 7007

+27 21 419 7007 Email address: info@actcapetown.co.za

14. George Whitefield College

George Whitefield College is an accredited, evangelical college that prepares Christian men and women for ministry. George Whitefield College offers engaging programmes in Theology, the core subjects being Doctrine, Biblical Languages, Church History and the discipline of Biblical Theology.

Contact details

Physical address: 34 Beach Road, Muizenberg, 7945 Cape Town, South Africa

34 Beach Road, Muizenberg, 7945 Cape Town, South Africa Telephone number: +27 21 788 1652

+27 21 788 1652 Email address: info@gwc.ac.za

15. The Bible Institute of South Africa

This non-denominational Bible college was founded in 1923. It attracts students from Africa, Asia, North America, and Europe. The institution is dedicated to demonstrating that the Bible is ultimately about knowing and making known Jesus Christ, the living word of God.

Contact details

Physical address: 180 Main Road, Kalk Bay, Cape Town, 7975, South Africa

180 Main Road, Kalk Bay, Cape Town, 7975, South Africa Telephone number: +27 21 788 4116

+27 21 788 4116 Email address: bibleinstitute@bisa.org.za

16. College SA

College SA is a private distance-learning college approved by the Department of Higher Education and Training. It provides more than 200 distance learning courses. In addition, College SA provides a variety of nationally and internationally recognized qualifications and courses.

Accounting and Bookkeeping

Management and Office

Beauty Therapy

Computer Studies

Child Day Care

Event Management

Graphic Design, Web Design & Photography

Travel and Tourism

Contact details

Physical address: 1st Floor, Tygervalley Office Park, Corner of Old Oak and Durban Road, Tygervalley, Cape Town, South Africa

1st Floor, Tygervalley Office Park, Corner of Old Oak and Durban Road, Tygervalley, Cape Town, South Africa Telephone number: +27 861 663 663 (nationally)/+27 21 822 3400 (internationally)

+27 861 663 663 (nationally)/+27 21 822 3400 (internationally) Email address: info@college.optimi.co.za

17. Oxbridge Academy

The Oxbridge Academy is another famous distance-learning college in South Africa. The institution focuses on the following areas of interest.

Advertising and Marketing Management

Beauty Therapy

Bookkeeping and Accounting

Childhood Development

Events Management

Engineering

Human Resource Management

Occupational Health and Safety

Project Management

Contact details

Physical address: The Vineyard, Cnr Devon Valley & Adam Tas Road, Stellenbosch, 7600

The Vineyard, Cnr Devon Valley & Adam Tas Road, Stellenbosch, 7600 Telephone number: +27 21 1100 200 (nationally)/+2721 883 2454 (international)

+27 21 1100 200 (nationally)/+2721 883 2454 (international) Email address: info@oxbridgeacademy.edu.za

18. Western Cape College of Nursing

Which colleges are open for application in 2022 in Cape Town? Suppose you are passionate about helping people and are interested in working in the health sector. In that case, Western Cape College of Nursing is one of the best nursing colleges in Cape Town, taking applicants. Some of the nursing courses available include:

Bachelor of Nursing & Midwifery (R174)

One Year Higher Certificate in Nursing (R169)

Diploma in Nursing (R171)

Contact details

Physical address: Klipfontein Rd, Heideveld, Cape Town, 7764, South Africa

Klipfontein Rd, Heideveld, Cape Town, 7764, South Africa Telephone number: +27 21 684 1201

Which colleges offer NSFAS in cape town?

Some colleges that offer NSFAS in Cape Town include Boland TVET College, College of Cape Town, False Bay TVET College, South Cape TVET College and West Coast TVET College.

Which TVET colleges are open for 2023 in Cape Town?

The colleges with open applications for 2023 include the College of Cape Town, Northlink College, Lovedale TVET College, Boland College, False Bay TVET College and Mopani TVET College.

How many colleges are in Cape Town?

There are also several colleges in and around Cape Town, including the College of Cape Town, False Bay College, and Northlink College. Many students use NSFAS funding to help pay for tertiary education at these TVET colleges.

How much does NSFAS pay per student in colleges?

NSFAS-funded students are all given R2 900 per year. In addition, NSFAS allows deserving students to further their studies at TVET Colleges by covering their tuition fees.

When choosing one of the above colleges in Cape Town, you need to think about its reputation. Once you identify the learning institutions that have built a name over the years, you must understand that each has strong and weak areas. Next, consider the institution that offers the necessary resources, opportunities, and a favourable learning environment.

