Top 10 best high schools in Cape Town, South Africa 2023

Every parent wants the best for their children, especially regarding education. They want them to have educational opportunities to propel them into adulthood with success. Making the right school choice for your child can be tiresome and confusing, considering the many institutions available. This article discusses the 10 best high schools in Cape Town.

The curriculum adopted in most South African schools is in line with international standards. Photo: @Ryuhei Shinda (modified by author)

Source: UGC

With over ninety high schools in Cape Town, choosing the right one for your child is tricky. Before you embark on a journey to look for one that best suits your child, you would want to familiarize yourself with Cape Town high schools mission statements. This is to ascertain that they comply with the ethos and atmosphere desired for your child.

What are the top 10 high schools in South Africa?

South Africa's educational system has been of the standard type, attracting numerous international students. Additionally, the curriculum adopted in most of the schools is in line with international standards. However, the standard of education differs, making some schools better than others. The top 10 best high schools in Cape Town include the following:

1. Herschel Girls School

With their diverse set of talents and strengths, they are well-placed to guide the pupils along their personal academic journey. Photo: @herschelgirls (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you want your daughter to enter the world ready to embrace opportunities and bravely tackle the challenges their generation will undoubtedly face. In that case, Herschel Girls School is an obvious choice. This private school for girls is located in Claremont, a southern suburb of Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa. The school offers quality education from grade 000 to grade 12 and is affiliated with the Anglican Church.

2. Westerford High School

Westerford is one of the best public schools in Cape Town. Photo: @WesterFord (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This public, co-educational learning institution is located in Newlands, Cape Town. It was established in 1953 and has 950 students from Grade 13 to Grade 18. It is one of the best public schools in Cape Town and demonstrates the South African government's dedication to the educational system. The institution operates the Rondebosch campus and The Secondary Campus.

3. Diocesan College

The school has a long tradition of striving for excellence in academic, sporting, pastoral, cultural and spiritual activities that make up the school life. Photo: @bishops (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Diocesan College (commonly known as Bishops) is a private medium, boarding and day high school for boys. It is located in the suburb of Rondebosch in Cape Town in the Western Cape province of South Africa. The Diocesan College boasts a strong academic ethos, a commitment to all-roundedness, and a proud record of achievements. It comprises a Pre-preparatory school, a Preparatory school and the College. There are 1440 students from Grade N to Grade 12 with 110 teaching staff.

4. Hoër Meisieskool Bloemhof

The school is located next to the Rhenish Girls' High School and opposite the Paul Roos Gymnasium for boys. Photo: @Hoër Meisieskool (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hoër Meisieskool Bloemhof is a public Afrikaans medium high school for girls in Stellenbosch in the Western Cape province of South Africa. It was established in 1875 as an English girls' school. In 1903 three houses were acquired to accommodate more boarding and day students. In 1925, Hoër Meisieskool Bloemhof became an Afrikaans-medium girls' school.

5. Springfield Convent of the Holy Rosary

The school welcomes girls of all faiths despite being a Catholic school. Photo: @springfieldconvent (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Springfield Convent is a leading independent Catholic Girls’ school based in Cape Town which welcomes girls of all faiths and backgrounds to classes from nursery to Grade 12. It provides a foundation of trust that encourages confidence and independence, allowing girls to enter the wider community with the ability to think, listen, care and achieve.

6. Rustenburg Girls’ High School

The school equips its learners with the academic, sporting and cultural foundations required to excel in every sphere of life. Photo: @Rustenburg (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rustenburg Girls’ High School and Rustenburg Girls’ Junior School are two separate public schools with a shared history, situated in the suburb of Rondebosch in Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa. The institution provides a diverse, supportive and conducive learning environment.

7. Claremont High School

The physical environment offers an excellent platform to carry the school's educational aims forward. Photo: @Claremont High (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Claremont High School is a public high school in the suburb of Claremont, Cape Town, South Africa. It strives to create an enabling and challenging environment geared towards producing academic excellence among pupils from backgrounds that do not typically allow access to the best education. Claremont High School opened its doors on 19 January 2011, with 135 pupils in 3 Grade 8 and 1 Grade 10 class.

8. Star College Bridgetown

The ethos at Star Colleges is formed on a desire to learn, participate, compete at the highest levels and fulfil one's potential. Photo: @Star College (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Star College Bridgetown is an independent English medium school established by Horizon Educational Trust. It focuses on academics, mainly on Mathematics, Science and Computer Technology, giving students the academic benefits for a promising future. Star College Bridgetown endeavours to create a culture of success, respect and accountability. The students are taught about multi-culturalism, diversity and universal morals.

9. Rondebosch Boys’ High School

Rondebosch boys are confident and able to pursue their dreams. Photo: @Rondebosch (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rondebosch Boys’ High School is a public English medium school located in the suburb of Rondebosch in Cape Town. It is one of the topmost academic schools in South Africa and one of the oldest schools in the country, having been established in 1897. Pupils at Rondebosch Boys are resilient and adaptable, equipped with the educational, ethical, social and emotional competencies to effect significant change in a changing world.

10. Rhenish Girls High School

All pupils are encouraged to develop their full potential, strive for excellence in all they do, and become responsible, caring and productive citizens. Photo: @Rhenish (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rhenish Girls’ High School is a boarding school for girls in Stellenbosch in the province of the Western Cape. It was founded in 1860, making it the oldest girls’ school in South Africa. Rhenish Girls aims to provide its pupils with an education of the highest quality and is committed to offering an environment conducive to effective teaching and learning.

Which school has the highest pass rate in Cape Town?

Westerford High School in Cape Town has maintained a consistent 100% pass rate for years, positioning the 69-year-old academic institution as one of the country's top schools.

How many high schools are in the Western Cape?

According to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), there is a total of 1 449 public schools in the province. Of which, 984 are primary schools and only 384 are high schools, a difference of 600 schools. The rest of the 80 schools are intermediate or combined schools.

Which school has the highest fees in South Africa?

Hilton College is the most expensive school in South Africa. The boys' school is located near the town of Hilton in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. Annual fees for the 2023 academic year are a whopping R343 155.

What is the biggest high school in South Africa?

Ngangolwandle Senior Secondary is considered the biggest school in South Africa. It is located in Elliotdale and has a population of 3795.

When looking for the best high schools in Cape Town, the quality of the school and academic performance should not be the only criteria to look out for. In addition, consider the sporting facilities and whether it is co-educational or single-gender. With that in mind, you will select the best learning institution for your child.

READ ALSO: Curro schools in South Africa in 2022 | A-Z exhaustive list (with images)

Briefly.co.za published an article about Curro schools in South Africa in 2022. Curro is a leading group of independent schools in South Africa. It offers parents a wide range of options when it comes to independent learning.

What makes Curro schools famous? The group boasts an enhanced curriculum system that seeks to prepare learners to solve real-world challenges.

Source: Briefly News