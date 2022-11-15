Preschools, also called nursery schools, are essential institutions that play a major role in preparing a child for their education journey in primary school. Often parents want the best for their children; hence, a good preschool goes a long way in equipping children with the best foundational skills. Find out the best daycare near me across South Africa.

The quality of care offered to a child determines a good preschool. Moreover, the question of value for money comes in as parents would not want to waste money on a nursery that does not offer quality services.

Top list of preschools and childcare services in South Africa

Foundational education and skills are essential in developing and shaping a child's future. There are so many preschools across South Africa to choose from, and this article highlights the top picks to go for.

Gabriella Centre

Gabriella centre is a daycare facility located at 4 Helderberg Rd, Stuarts Hill, Somerset West 7130, Western Cape, South Africa. It is an institution that takes care of physically and mentally challenged children, offering them a homely environment under good care.

Casa Bambini Baby House and Preschool

It is a full-time childcare institution located at 242 Lancia Street, Pretoria 0040, Gauteng, Pretoria, South Africa. Casa Bambini follows the Montessori method of education, which is widely known worldwide.

Mary Poppins Children's Centre

Mary Poppins is a preschool in Roodepoort, 1 Cavan Close, Wynberg 7800, Western Cape, South Africa. It was founded in 1986 and offers daycare for children above two years to grade R and after-school care for those below grade 7. Children are taught the school curriculum in limited bits with included fun activities.

Opti-Baby Midrand

The institution is located on Tamboti Road, Midrand, Gauteng Province, South Africa. It offers childcare services which come in handy for parents with tight schedules. It is a good place for the child to grow and learn, with the parents being at ease due to their friendly relations and communication with parents.

My World Benoni

The preschool is at 5 Edward Street, Benoni 1501, Gauteng, East Rand, South Africa. The facility offers daycare, after-school care and pre-primary education. They cater to children between 3 months to 5 years and offer both full-time and holiday packages.

Sugar and Spice Early Childhood Development Centre

The facility is located at 95 Kloof Nek Road, Cape Town 8001, Western Cape, South Africa and has been operating since 1987. They accept children between the ages of 18 months and six years. The facility takes pride in professional staff who are vastly experienced.

Shuttle Kidz

Shuttle Kidz is located at 1 Monte Vista Boulevard, Monte Vista 7460, Western Cape, South Africa. The facility offers daycare, after-school care and early childhood development. It has been operating for over two decades since being established in 1995. Children between 12 months and five years can be enrolled.

Stimu Babies

The daycare centre is at 275 Ontdekkers Road, Roodepoort 1724, Gauteng, South Africa. The facility started in 1998 as a playgroup and has expanded over time. It equips children with cognitive and emotional skills essential to growth. It is one of the creches in Roodepoort.

Owl Day Care

The facility is located at 4 Douglas Road, Bedfordview, Gauteng, South Africa. It is named after the acronym OWL, which stands for Occupational, Wellness and Learning. It takes care of normal children and those who are disabled. Owl takes pride in evaluating children according to their disabilities.

Edgemead Daycare

The daycare centre is at 51 Letchworth Drive, Cape Town, South Africa. The institution offers various services, from daycare to after-school care and preschool education. It operates on a research-based curriculum and individual learning experiences, which are essential for a child's growth.

Carnival kids

The institution offers educational programs infused with fun to better child experiences. It offers educational workshops and serves as a crèche and daycare centre. The facility is located at 3 Opperman Street, Alberton 1449, Gauteng, South Africa.

ClevaMe Academy

The institution was founded in 2015 by Marlize Visser. It is located at 279 Harley Road, Blackheath, Gauteng, South Africa. It deals with early childhood development and accepts children between 3 months and two years. It is a crèche, daycare, and after-school care.

Rosemarie Schools

The facility is located at 17 Kalossie Street, Brackenhurst, Alberton, Gauteng, South Africa. Founded 32 years ago, Rosemarie schools offer early childhood education. It consists of a baby centre, a nursery school and an after-school care centre.

Stella Pre-Primary and Care Centre

The preschool is located in Durban 4001, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. It offers after-school care, daycare and primary health care. The school was founded in 1993 and focused more on helping vulnerable children. Oppressed children, such as orphans and those living with HIV/AIDS, find help here.

Let Them Grow

The facility is a private daycare and baby centre located in Northcliff 2115, Gauteng, South Africa. It takes pride in 10 years of experience grooming children with highly qualified staff who are multi-lingual and multicultural. Children below five years can be enrolled in their programme.

Junior Academy Sunward Park

The preschool is part of the Junior Academy Nursery Schools established in 1990. Children can learn either in English or Afrikaans, depending on preference. It accepts children between 2 months and six years.

Teddy Bears Montessori

The child care centre in Emmarentia 2195, Gauteng, South Africa, offers classes with fun activities for children.

Little Conradie Academy

The child care centre is located in Pinelands 7405, Western Cape, South Africa. It is a daycare centre and an early childhood education school. Children between 3 months and five years can be enrolled. It is also a Christian-based facility.

My World Norwood

The institution offers various services, from daycare to after-school care and preschool. Located in Johannesburg 2192, Gauteng, South Africa, it accepts children between 3 months and five years of age.

The Learning Tree Educare

The institution offers daycare and after-school care services at 61 Mydrecht Street, Cape Town, South Africa. They accept children between 3 months and 12 years, offering up to Grade R care with competitive rates.

How much does daycare cost in South Africa?

How much should a creche cost? The charges vary depending on the location and quality of services offered. Averagely, it can cost between R1000 and R2300 a month, according to Expatica. This is exclusive of other additional amenities and the enrollment process.

How do I get funding for daycare in South Africa?

One can apply for ECD funding at the Department of Social Development near them or the municipal office. This certificate is awarded for a period not exceeding five years.

At what age should a child start creche?

Starting day crèche has no age limit. Each child is unique in their way and may behave differently during separation according to the level of attachment with the parents.

What is the youngest age to go to daycare?

Several centres can look after kids as young as a few months old. Generally, twelve months is the ideal time to start daycare for busy moms.

Are Grade R and Grade 0 the same?

Yes. Grade R and Grade 0 are both entry stages in some institutions. What is meant by Grade R? That is the time of transition, ready to join Grade 1. Grade R mostly houses children aged five, turning 6 in the year.

Finding the best daycare near me should not be a hard choice. Select any of the above-mentioned institutions and give your child the best care as you handle other aspects of parenthood.

