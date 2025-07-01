A TikTok video of a learner claiming to have spent R20k on her matric dance outfit has divided Mzansi

The pupil stated what she spent the R20k on, with many expressing shock over the high cost, while others argued that if the family can afford it, it’s no one else’s business

Matric dance season sees skyrocketing outfit costs, with many teens feeling the need to make a statement, prompting discussions on financial awareness and the growing trend of luxury looks

A video of a matric learner claiming she spent R20,000 on her matric dance outfit has set social media ablaze, with many South Africans divided over the cost.

It’s matric dance season, and many Grade 12 learners are gearing up for their special day to flex their outfits and celebrate their achievement for making it this far.

A Grade 12 learner got dragged over her R20k matric dance outfit. Image: @oswald_de_great

Source: TikTok

Pupil's R20k matric dance outfit sparks a buzz

The now-viral TikTok clip posted by @oswald_de_great on 30 June 2025 gathered over 348k views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

In the video, a young man can be seen interviewing several high school learners about how much they spent on their matric dance looks. While most of the teens shared moderate amounts ranging between R1,500 and R5,000, one young lady stunned viewers when she confidently stated, “R20k.” Seconds later, she quickly corrected herself, saying, “No, R15k,” sparking further chatter online.

She stated in the video that her hair, makeup, dress, shoes, shades, nails, and other accessories amounted to that price.

The internet wasted no time weighing in, with reactions pouring in across platforms. Some users were shocked by the hefty price tag, questioning the pressure young people face to splurge on a single night. Others defended her, saying if the family could afford it, then it’s no one else’s business.

"I think the first one includes her school fees and her stationery with that MD total," one person said in the comments.

Many users also pointed out how matric dance expenses have skyrocketed in recent years, with teens feeling the need to showcase luxury looks for the big night. Some educators and parents chimed in, calling for more guidance and financial awareness for learners approaching this milestone event.

Despite the mixed reactions, the learner in question has become an unexpected internet sensation her moment now sparking bigger conversations around expectations, spending habits, and what really matters on matric night.

Whether R20k or R2k, one thing’s for sure, Mzansi’s matric dances are no longer just about dancing, they’re about making a statement.

Take a look at the video below:

Mzansi chimes in on the R20k matric dance outfit

South Africans have shared mixed reactions to a stunning R20k matric dance outfit. While some applaud the luxury choice, others question whether it’s worth the hefty price tag for a single event, as they shared their thoughts, saying:

Nay78 said:

"The first one is a pathological liar."

Nikita Majestic was amused, adding:

"R20k for that dress, Jorh."

RizzWITCHER cracked a joke, saying:

"20k Zim Dollar."

Charlotte white stated:

"R20K, we listen and we don't judge."

Black Swan wrote:

"She's lying, that's a Shein dress."

Oupa_Shaun replied:

"You can’t come lie on a public platform…I’m talking to the first girl."

Farhana shared:

"R15k dress looks the least classy."

WhitneySithole742 simply said:

"Shien dress R20k."

Marcia commented:

"I think the first one was using the Nigerian currency."

A Grade 12 learner sparked mixed reactions over her R20k matric outfit. Image: @oswald_de_great

Source: TikTok

