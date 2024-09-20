The learners went all out on their matric outfits as they dropped the prices they spent to look fabulous for their big night

They each showcased their stunning dresses in a video making rounds on social media, leaving peeps amused

The youngsters entertained South Africans as they headed to the comments section to crack jokes

It's matric dance season, and many pupils are gearing up to slay on their special day.

Matric pupils revealed the prices they spent for their outfits in a TikTok video. Image: @oswald_de_great

These South African Grade 12 learners showcased how they looked fabulous and chic for the evening, but their looks did not come cheap.

The pupils flexed the amounts they spent on their outfits, which left netizens cracking up in laughter while others were simply shocked.

Grade 12 ladies drop prices on matric dance outfits

The video shared by TikTok user @oswald_de_great showcases matric pupils unveiling their outfits and price tags. The first student revealed to the host that she spent over R15k on her outfit, while the second girl expressed that she spent R2500 on hers.

Pupil number three did not come to play as mogal cashed in big on her MD outfit, sharing that she spent R5000 on her dress, R6000 on her shoes, R10k on the necklace, and, according to her, R10k on her bag.

Another young lady told the presenter she spent R1200 to look fabulous in her traditional wear on her big night.

The clip becomes a viral hit on TikTok, clocking over 1.4 million views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA cracks jokes in the comments

Mzansi netizens were amused by the young learners, who flooded the comments with jokes and laughter while others simply gushed over their outfits.

Sindie said:

"The second girl is so real and slayed."

Lee Bantom expressed:

"My Suus R6000, but the second girl is wearing the same shoes, and she said R350."

Loveydinelewis raved over the pupil, saying:

"The 2nd girl is very demure, very classy, very cutesy."

NagaTebo commented

"These kids can lie, especially the R6k sus."

User gushed:

"The second girl was so honest, and she literally ate!"

Imaad Abrahams315 was amused:

"R15k? Yasis, some people like to make us laugh, hey."

kiesha@K poked fun at the learner, saying:

"Not the R10 000 bag, which is R55 on Shein."

Source: Briefly News