“We Long for the American Dream”: Afrikaans Couple Pleads With Trump for Help

An Afrikaans couple from Klerksdorp, North West, read a letter they wrote to President Donald Trump

In the lengthy letter, the married duo asked Trump for assistance as they did not feel safe living in South Africa

The TikTok video had many South Africans on both sides of the fence: some defending the couple and others finding their request laughable

An Afrikaner couple asked Donald Trump for assistance as refugees. Images: @mountainman629 / TikTok, Win McNamee / Getty Images

Since American President Donald Trump assumed that "terrible things" were happening to Afrikaners due to misinformation, many Afrikaners have shown interest in his offer to make them refugees in America.

Recently, a couple wrote an open letter to the controversial political figure asking for assistance as they feared for their lives living in their home country.

Afrikaner couple speaks to Donald Trump

Married couple Vilanie and Armand Cilliers, who hail from Klerksdorp in the North West province, shared a video on the man's TikTok account where Vilanie read a lengthy letter.

The woman, with her husband by her side, stated:

"We are addressing you, as South African refugees, seeking your assistance and intervention. The situation in South Africa has become increasingly dire. We fear for our safety and the safety of our family."

Vilanie also told the American president that since the end of apartheid, the country faced many political challenges and that the government "struggled to maintain stability, and the country has experienced significant political dangers."

She also said that corruption, mismanagement, and the lack of effective governance created an environment for crime and violence to thrive.

"Farm attacks have become a grim and frequent occurrence, particularly affecting those residing in rural areas.

"Our government creates an unlivable environment for its citizens due to racial discrimination laws, creating poverty and unemployment. It becomes almost impossible for many to provide for their families. Due to these discrimination laws, we are just one family who struggles with unemployment."

Vilanie also noted that she and Armand are a hardworking couple with valuable skills and want to be part of a country and society where "justice, equality and safety reign."

"We long for the American dream that we hear about."

Take a look at what the woman had to say in the TikTok video below:

SA for and against couple's plea

The video received hundreds of comments from South African social media users. Some agreed with the couple and thanked the woman for sharing what was on her heart, while other app users found the clip comical and asked the couple if they needed help packing for the States.

The Afrikaner couple's letter to Donald Trump left a few South Africans raising their brows. Image: Deepak Sethi

@risunabilankulu1 said to the woman:

"Ma'am, when you and your husband made that video, you would have finished packing and moved to America. No one is forcing you to reside in South Africa. Black lives and equality matter."

@jan_spikkel appreciated the video and exclaimed:

"Well said! Let’s get this message to the White House!"

@nomfundocima shared the following with the public:

"South Africans, can we donate cash to those who want to leave for the US. We cannot deal with this now. We have serious problems."

@fieniestumke stated in the comments:

"Thank you for speaking for all South African people who believe in President Trump. We really need President Trump to help us. My God."

@accountantgogo wrote to the couple:

"I'm happy to drive to your place and help you guys pack. Just let me know when."

@deeorndu noted in the comment section:

"Crime is bad in South Africa, but these criminals have no gender or race! I'm sorry you guys feel that way, though."

