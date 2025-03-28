“My Grandpa’s Idea”: US Woman Goes to Shisanyama in Johannesburg

Content creator Ariel Lyndsey, who hails from the United States of America, went to a shisanyama spot in Johannesburg

The young woman told people on the internet that it was her grandfather's idea to visit the place offering good food and vibes

Members of the online community were surprised to hear whose idea it was and shared their thoughts in the comment section

A woman from the States shared that she enjoyed a hearty shisanyama meal. Images: @ariellyndsey

Source: Instagram

When international travellers arrive in South Africa, they may have high-end, fine dining restaurants on their list of places to visit. This was not the case for an American woman who found herself at a shisanyama and had an authentic taste of local culture.

Plenty of meat to eat

Ariel Lyndsey shared on her TikTok account that she went to Kyalami Shisanyama in Midrand, Johannesburg - a place that offered good meat and great vibes.

The content creator told app users:

"This was my grandpa's idea, guys. We came here for the shisanyama. My grandpa has been talking about this place for days."

In the clip, Ariel showed the selection of meat she could choose before digging into the hearty meal that excited her.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves woman's shisanyama trip

Thousands of members of the online community were surprised to hear that the woman's grandfather suggested the eating spot.

Some internet users were impressed with Grandpa John's choice to dine. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

Some app users also flooded the post's comment section with admiration for the man, while others mocked President Donald Trump, who stated that "terrible things" were happening in South Africa when it came to the supposed mistreatment of the country's white population, specifically the Afrikaners.

@zubbyfamous stated their opinion about the food:

"This is much more delicious than KFC. Our Grandpa John knows more places for good vibes."

@matshidi96 jokingly added in the comment section:

"You are doing it wrong. You should be hands deep in the meat and chips."

@sniffle04 pleaded with Ariel:

"Ask Grandpa John to send us a list of his recommendations, please. I fully trust him now."

@andr.van.der.merw6 left humour in the comments when they wrote:

"I just sent this to Trump. He says it’s AI."

@snehgumede_ shared with the American content creator:

"You are the type of guest we love having in our country. You truly appreciate everything and are so respectful of the culture, food and diversity. You’re always welcome."

@tebogo_80 told Ariel and the online community:

"Grandpa will live longer if you continue to associate him with those kind of vibes. The sound was fire."

@i_m_eli laughed and asked the woman:

"How does Grandpa John know that place in the first place?"

Source: Briefly News