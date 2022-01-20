A social media user had peeps laughing in disbelief after he posted a photo of some sushi his friend bought

The unappealing seafood dish was bought at a local shisanyama (braai) spot in their neighbourhood

Saffas could not help but laugh at the sushi and questioned why the friend thought the purchase was a good idea

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

If there is one thing Mzansi peeps love, it’s a good shisanyama (braai meat). However, one social media user shared one of a different kind.

An online user posted a photo of some sushi his friend bough from a local shisanyama spot. Image: @_Bongani_Eddie / Twitter

Source: Twitter

Taking to Twitter user @_Bongani_Eddie shared a post about his friend who went to a shisanyama spot that had sushi on offer and it was interesting to say the least.

He captioned the post:

“This other tshisanyama (coastal area) advertised that they’ll be serving sushi. My friend went and I’ve been crying tears for 40 minutes now. Nantsi sushi yakhe. (here is his sushi)”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Online users could not help but laugh at the 'sushi shisanyama', calling it quite the disaster. Some peeps even judged the friend for thinking it was a good idea to buy the seafood dish from a kasi spot.

Here are some of the funny comments on the tweet:

@veryblack__ said:

“Andinoba surprised if yipapa le ephantsi kwe salmon (I wouldn’t be surprised if there was pap under that salmon).”

@keohottie commented:

“@Onka83801868 Mate come and see your favourite meal sushi.”

@Onka83801868 replied:

“Hey nka skreema gore (the way I would scream).”

@KhumbuZondi reacted:

“Lmao but is it not? Personally I see sashimi.”

@Tshegofatso_Tpk asked:

"What did you expect tshisasushi?"

@NteboMatjeke said:

“I’m judging you for believing that the tshisanyama was going to do right by you. Please buy meat next time.”

Creative township entrepreneur wows SA with his smart hustle

Briefly News previously reported on a young businessman who operates his braaied chicken business. He is based in Kagiso in the West Rand and he is a serious influence on the youth for his dedication to his hustle. Sizwe runs his business in Mogale City.

Also known as 'chicken dust', the guy doesn't only do chicken but also sells braaied wors. His creative ways towards his hustle have attracted Briefly News’ attention and we also look at the social media comments.

Many people are very encouraging to the young man, who is creative and driven. According to @KasiEconomy, Sizwe is a perfect example of a business-minded person.

Source: Briefly News