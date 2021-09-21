“God Bless Ngwana”: Creative Township Entrepreneur Wows SA with His Smart Hustle

South Africans are truly inspired by a young businessman who operates his braaied chicken business in Mogale City, Kagiso

The man is identified as Sizwe and he is a serious hit on social media where Kasi Economy shared his details and the nature of his hustle

Many people are calling on God to bless his business as he sells wors, pap and braaied chicken, also known as 'chicken dust' in most townships

He is based in Kagiso in the West Rand and he is a serious influence on the youth for his dedication to his hustle. Sizwe operates his business in Mogale City.

Also known as 'chicken dust', the guy doesn't only do chicken but also sells braaied wors. His creative ways towards his hustle have attracted Briefly News’ attention and we also look at the social media comments.

Many people are very encouraging to the young man, who is creative and driven. According to @KasiEconomy, Sizwe is a perfect example of a business-minded person.

@Puseleso Wamolaba said:

“As a customer, I say big up Sizwe.”

@Illydic said:

“This is beautiful.”

@Musawenkosi Ledwaba said:

“Bless him!”

Refiloe Thori said:

“God bless ngwana.”

@Lettie Hloni said:

“Give that man a Bell's.”

@Letty Nyathi said:

“Where in Kagiso so that we can support him. Brilliant idea.”

@Wanda Thomas said:

"Yes creative but in running the business we still lacking especially in the townships.”

@Mathabatha Cliff said:

“Big up Sizwe. You're a true hustler.”

@Clerence Corbez said:

“Very creative, let his business grow.”

@David Mtsweni said:

“One day he will own big shisanyama having his own employees.”

@Bauty Magongwa said:

“A good start my boy. May God bless you.”

@Ziphozonke Mathe said:

“Then there will be a person who will come and tells us that South Africans are lazy. How they are lazy when oMama bethu begcwele emaRanks bedayiza amaFruit namaVeg namaSnacks nakhona bavuka ngabo Four ekuseni beyodayisa.”

Kabelo Makinta: The man behind 'Kasi Economy' holds exclusive Q&A session

In a previous post, Briefly News reported that Kabelo Makinta is the brains behind a South African Twitter page that has dedicated itself to promoting black businesses and motivating other black South African citizens to push toward their dreams.

In an exclusive Q&A session with Briefly News, Mr Makinta discusses the motivation behind the page, where he'd like to see it go in the future and its achievements so far.

1. What is @KasiEconomy? "Kasi Economy is an empowerment group founded last year to give exposure and to uplift local and township entrepreneurs through distribution, promotion, information and branding services. Also, I chose the name Kasi Economy because my initials are KE - Kabelo Enos".

