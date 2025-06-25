Bonang Matheba celebrated her birthday with an elegant photoshoot, sharing stunning pictures and a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram

The star's loyal fanbase flooded social media with heartfelt birthday tributes, praising her humility and unmatched energy

Bonang's focus remains on her wine brand, House of BNG, and her relationship with David Phume, as she keeps a low profile in the public eye

Bonang Matheba is a year older, and the B-Force has flooded social media with heartfelt birthday tributes. The larger-than-life media personality also posted stunning pictures and a BTS video from her photoshoot.

Bonang Matheba celebrated her 38th birthday with stunning pictures.

Source: Getty Images

The star, who has been dominating the South African entertainment industry for years, marked her trip around the sun with an elegant photoshoot. The star has been keeping a low profile, focusing on her growing wine range, House of BNG, and her love life with her boo, David Phume.

Taking to her Instagram page on 25 June 2025, the B'Dazzled star shared the stunning pictures alongside a caption that read:

"+1. A heart filled with gratitude. 🥹❤️ #CancerSeason #BirthdayGirl #June25. To more life & more BNG. 🥂 @houseofbng."

Bonang shares BTS video from photoshoot

Queen B was feeling generous on her birthday. She also blessed her fans with a video showing the behind-the-scenes of her glamorous photoshoot. The video showed how B is dedicated to her craft and how she always wants perfection.

Watch the video below:

Fans celebrate Bonang on her birthday

As expected, Bonang's timeline was awash with sweet birthday messages from her colleagues and fans, affectionately known as the B-Force. Some fans also praised the stunner for her humility.

@bigg_nandz commented:

"I love how Bonang always introduces herself 😂😂even though everyone knows her! ❤️❤️❤️"

@l_tiido said:

"Happy birthday, B! 🥂 God bless ❤️"

@i_am_tando wrote:

"Her energy is unmatched!! No matter how bad your morning is, you’ll definitely smile here 🔥🔥🔥❤️"

@i_am_dimitrinoble added:

"I love how humble you always remain, like YOU ARE BONANG! But the way you always would introduce yourself, even first, or greet everyone when you enter the room, no matter their role etc, says so much about you, STAY QUEENING 🥹🤍"

@childfreebychoice_sa said:

"I like how you were so humble and introduced yourself. Hi, I’m Bonang. Happy birthday, Queen ❤️"

@gigi_lamayne wrote:

"Happy birthday to the blueprint !! It’s our season 😍 #cancerseason"

@zizitshwete commented:

"Come through frame 5!! 🔥🔥🔥 Happy birthday, B. Stay shining! 🌸"

Bonang Matheba's fans showered her with love on her 38th birthday.

Source: Getty Images

Bonang Matheba advises South African girls

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that seasoned South African radio and television presenter Bonang Matheba dropped some pearls of wisdom for the girlies. The star took to her page to give her followers some life lessons.

Many South African girls look up to celebrities like Bonang Matheba. The star has been praised for becoming successful and staying relevant in an industry that saw many fall off. Despite the challenges of the entertainment industry, Bonang has managed to build an empire through hosting some of the biggest events in South Africa, like the Miss South Africa pageant.

