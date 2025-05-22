Bonang Matheba Teases New House of BNG Drink, SA Excited For It: "Launch it Before Summer"
- Bonang Matheba is considering expanding her House of BNG range by possibly introducing a new flavour
- The TV and radio personality asked for her followers' opinion on a House of BNG mimosa, and the responses varied
- Some people are super amped for it, saying it would be a game changer, while others are on the fence but are eager to see what she would pull off
House of BNG mimosa anyone? Bonang Matheba is toying with the idea of launching the citrus-flavoured champagne drink, and the fans are here for it.
Bonang Matheba to expand House of BNG
Taking to X recently, Bonang Matheba hinted at the possibility of introducing a new flavour to her flourishing House of BNG family. The founder of the popular champagne drink asked her fans on the social media platform whether they would be keen to try a House of BNG mimosa.
Look at Bonang's response on X below:
The responses to her question varied; however, the majority of the people are begging B to drop it immediately. Responding to an eager fan who said the mimosa would drop before Summer, Bonang said, "Deal. I’ll do my best."
Looking at the other responses, it is safe to say Bonang is definitely working on a plan to launch the drink as soon as possible.
The star also shared that their Nectar Rosè, which is in a can, is their best-selling product.
What fans have to say about Bonang's request
Fans are already calling the mimosa a game changer! A majority of the responses were from people who would buy the drink. Some fans made jokes and asked Bonang to add just a pinch of orange juice.
@username_77879 replied:
"I know I'm late to the party, but YESSSSSS PLEASE! More alcohol, less orange juice."
@supernova_kr shared:
"The boozy brunches we’re about to have when Bonang launches BNG mimosas?! I am already scared."
@Lloydm626 revealed:
"Ayyy Queen B, one day I didn't have dash and used House of BNG as a dash with vodka, and I couldn't remember what happened the next day."
@moesuttle stated:
"Just tell me when and where because I’m THERE!"
@AshleyVoorslag is amped:
"Since I am already in Stellies, let me set up. Those mimosas are gonna be so lethal."
@moesuttle cried:
@Aphiwe_Holiday_ responded:
"Just a pinch of orange juice B, please."
@PebblesNeo agreed:
"Yes, but please add more alcohol percentage, not too much juice, hle queen. Just a teaspoon of orange juice is enough akere."
@FordMachangane cried:
"This shouldn’t be a question but rather, an announcement of BNG Mimosa in cans."
@MpumiBunz said:
"Yes, siyacela. Please make sure the ratios are correct, 70% bev and 30% juice."
Bonang Matheba teases exciting news
In a previous report from Briefly News, Bonang Matheba shared a cryptic congratulatory message to herself on X.
Peeps assumed that she was hinting at being engaged to her boyfriend, and they are excited for her.
Source: Briefly News
