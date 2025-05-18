Talented actor Kwenzo Ngcobo, who portrays the role of a family man, Nhloso, on Scandal! recently shared his love for the stage

The KwaZulu-Natal-born actor revealed in an interview with Metro FM that he loves acting in theatre as he has more time to prepare for his characters

Fans of the e.tv show recently took to X to respond to Ngcobo's character's storyline on Scandal!

'Scandal!' actor Kwenzo Ngcobo reveals his other love.

Source: Instagram

Fan-favourite actor Kwenzo Ngcobo, who played the role of Qhawe in The Wife has opened up about his love for acting on stage.

Ngcobo, who recently joined e.tv's soapie Scandal! revealed in an interview with Metro FM that he finds the theatre more fulfilling.

"I'm used to the theatre. You get more time to prepare. There are some things I see on TV, and I'm not proud of that," says Ngcobo.

He adds that he doesn't get enough time to prepare for his characters on television like in the theatre.

The fan-favourite actor has been trending on social media for his portrayal as Nhloso on the e.tv show.

Viewers react to Nhloso's storyline

@LeeMpaki replied:

"Nhloso might as well take Dintle as a second wife."

@Jikingqina said:

"Dintle and Nhoso ruined this woman's life; cheating is dangerous. If caught, show remorse and stop, or be honest if you want to move on."

@Ayanda69300031 wrote:

"We are tired of Philisiwe kodwa on a serious note, can you wrap up this storyline."

@Mmabatshedi said:

"Iyooo Scandal, thank you for this. We don't talk about lupus enough, our nation still has no knowledge of it. Lupus is an autoimmune disease that is slowly taking away members of our families. Big ups for this."

AshleighAmberl1 replied:

"This is going to be the way Nhloso brings in Dintle as his second wife. I can’t stand me a Zulu man."

@Amiable91 said:

"Lupus is a big problem yhoo, I saw some people on TikTok losing their lives with it."

@NoniNhlaks wrote:

"You guys are the best, making lupus awareness on lupus awareness month. Big up to your team! As for uNhloso, he needs to stop his cheating ways and be loyal to his vows, he's a disgrace!"

@ChaleChipangura said:

'With few days to celebrate Mother's Day, heartbreaking scenes like this reminds us of what many mothers face in the hands of unfaithful husbands. And in the hands of single mothers who find themselves in the hands of a married man in acts of adultery, that will lead to divorce."

@MashaRostovv said:

"Namanje ngiyaphinda (even now you are repeating): becoming a wife to a Zulu man is not easy. For a Zulu woman, becoming a wife to a Zulu man is also not easy."

@matladi123 wrote:

"Are people going to blame Dintle for this seeing what Magogo did and Mamfundisi?"

Former 'The Wife' actor Kwenzo Ngcobo loves the theatre.

Source: Instagram

'Scandal!' introduces 6 new characters, video thrills fans

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in March that e.tv's telenovela Scandal! has refreshed its cast and brought in a mixture of seasoned and new performers to the show.

The show shared the list of cast members joining the telenovela on its official Instagram account and teased exciting storylines.

Fans shared their excitement and speculated about the roles some of the cast members will be playing based on their past performances.

