Podcaster Sol Phenduka has addressed the viral video of him being recorded in a public toilet with a fan

The radio personality and former reality TV star took to his social media on Sunday to show appreciation to a Chiller, who was recording him

Fans of the popular broadcaster took to the video to respond to the podcaster's reaction and praised him for showing the TikToker some love

Media personality Sol Phenduka, who was recently ignored by Cassper Nyovest, has reacted to a video of a fan recording him in a public toilet.

The podcaster, who topped Twitter trends this month after he was caught drunk in public, has responded to the Chiller's video in the bathroom.

The radio personality laughed off a video of a fan recording him in the men's toilet, on his X account on Sunday, 18 May.

In the clip, the fan reveals that the podcaster caught him off guard while he was making a TikTok video in the toilet.

The TikToker captioned the video: "Not me, meeting Sol Phenduka in the rest room, while making a TikTok."

X user @madlalose_Nkosi praised Phenduka in the video and said:

"This is so cool @Solphendukaa.The bru’s down-to-earth and you can tell the broe’s happy. May God protect you and bless you bro."

South Africans react to the video

@mxshidi said:

"Scotts would ask “why ungveza ku video yakho?"

@TheReal57688630 replied:

"Thank you for being human my brother."

@tebogo_leso responded:

"The fact that you always speak at this volume is crazy to me."

@ms_maboi replied:

"Nobody shaming but having that type of body is a lowdown dirty shame, you're always on tracksuits and shirts ai it's not funny anymore."

@ElephantsFx said:

"Did he say MacG?Lol... atleast he has a slight idea though."

@Sir_Segalo wrote:

"Maar this guy, is a good guy. Not this kak celebrities that think they have it all."

@LuSomethings said:

"Nah Cassper should relax, you greet everyone with this energy moss."

@missTJ_m wrote:

"Hopefully that guy who said “wooo nawe” sees this."

@iam_Sfetso said:

"But the question remains, what was he going to do in the restroom vele?"

@XMakwetsa44546 reacted:

"You made his day Soliano, thank you, God bless you man."

@HeroSquash replied:

"I wasn’t expecting the real Sol, I expected one of his clones."

@Mapiwes said:

"Sol and Lamiez are the coolest celebrity's always happy and mingling with their fans."

@vuyaSihle responded:

"We'll he's down to earth because he's in no position to fight with gravity."

