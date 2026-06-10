Eskom has officially launched Eskom Green, a dedicated renewable energy company that will focus on developing large-scale solar, wind and energy storage projects

The new business plans to oversee 17 priority projects and deliver around 6GW of additional electricity capacity by 2030 through renewable energy developments

Many South Africans welcomed the announcement online, while others questioned whether Eskom should prioritise fixing existing infrastructure challenges alongside its renewable energy expansion plans

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South Africa's power utility has officially launched a new renewable energy company aimed at helping businesses reduce their carbon emissions while increasing the country's supply of cleaner electricity.Eskom announced the launch of Eskom Green on Tuesday, describing it as a dedicated renewable energy business that will focus on developing large-scale solar, wind and energy storage projects across the country.

Electricity Minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa gestured with his hand while speaking into a microphone during his visit to the Lethabo Power Station. Image: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The new division forms part of Eskom's broader restructuring plans and is expected to play a key role in South Africa's long-term transition away from coal-dependent electricity generation. According to Eskom, the new entity has been created to fast-track renewable energy development and provide businesses with cleaner energy solutions as pressure grows to meet international decarbonisation targets.

The company said Eskom Green will focus on utility-scale renewable projects while helping industries such as mining and manufacturing reduce their carbon footprint and remain competitive in global markets. Eskom Group Executive for Renewables Rivoningo Mnisi said the initiative is designed to rapidly expand renewable energy options available to South African businesses. The utility added that the new company will eventually become a separate Eskom subsidiary with its own board, subject to regulatory and governance approvals.

Renewable energy projects worth billions planned

Eskom Green will oversee a pipeline of renewable energy and storage projects expected to deliver around 6 gigawatts (GW) of additional capacity by 2030. The utility has already identified 17 priority projects that will be developed on or near existing coal-fired power station sites.

Among the first projects is a 75-megawatt solar photovoltaic facility at the Lethabo Power Station in the Free State. Future developments are also planned for sites such as the Komati Power Station, where Eskom aims to combine renewable energy generation with existing infrastructure. The utility believes this approach will help speed up project delivery, lower costs and strengthen the national electricity grid. Eskom Green's initial focus will be on supplying large industrial customers that require reliable renewable energy.

The company plans to offer long-term agreements where businesses can secure renewable electricity while Eskom Green manages generation, storage and backup arrangements to ensure a continuous power supply. The utility said pricing will remain transparent, with customers able to see exactly what they are paying for energy generation and network-related charges. As the business expands, Eskom Green is expected to participate in South Africa's evolving wholesale electricity market and potentially supply municipalities and regional energy networks.

Plumes of white smoke billowed from the large cooling towers of the Grootvlei coal-fired power station. Image: GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News