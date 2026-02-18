President Cyril Ramaphosa has removed Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s authority over Eskom’s unbundling process

Authority has been handed to a special task team under the National Energy Crisis Committee, with set clear deadlines for creating an independent transmission operator

The move also exposed differences between Ramaphosa and Ramokgopa, particularly over electricity pricing and whether load-shedding has truly come to an end

President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken away Electricity Minister's control over Eskom’s restructuring process. Image: Misha Jordaan/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA- President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken away Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s control over Eskom’s restructuring process.

According to MyBroadband, during his State of the Nation Address on 12 February 2026, Ramaphosa said a special task team will now take over the process.

Ramaphosa sets up task team

This team will fall under the National Energy Crisis Committee and must report back to him within three months. One of its main jobs will be to set clear deadlines for breaking Eskom into separate parts, including creating an independent Transmission System Operator (TSO).

The President also said South Africa will soon begin the first round of independent transmission projects. This will allow private companies to invest in expanding the country’s electricity grid.

Ramaphosa comments on Eskom

Ramaphosa said that although load-shedding has ended, South Africa still needs to fix and modernise its energy system to secure long-term electricity supply. He admitted that problems like state capture, poor management, lack of maintenance, and costly mega-projects had pushed up electricity prices over the years.

As part of Eskom’s restructuring plan, the National Transmission Company South Africa (NTSCA) was created to act as the TSO.

However, in December 2025, Ramokgopa introduced a revised plan that would keep all transmission assets under Eskom instead of placing them in a fully independent company. This caused confusion about the direction of the process.

Differences between Ramakgopa and the President

The President’s speech also highlighted clear differences between him and the electricity minister.

Before the address, Ramokgopa told the media that the President would speak about electricity pricing policy, but this was not mentioned in the speech. Ramokgopa said he plans to present a new pricing plan by the end of March and hopes to have a clearer, more affordable pricing path by June that supports businesses and households.

On the same day, Ramokgopa also said it would not be accurate to declare load-shedding completely over. While Eskom has improved power generation by more than 10,000 megawatts, some areas still face “load reduction” to manage demand. Although this has been successfully removed in the Northern Cape, it is still used in other parts of the country.

In contrast, Ramaphosa told the nation that South Africa has ended load-shedding and built a stronger, more reliable energy system.

Ramaphosa seemingly sidelines Electricity Minister Ramakgopa on Eskom plans. Images: Dwayne Senior/Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

