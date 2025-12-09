Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is reportedly preparing to challenge for a top position in the ANC

It is alleged that Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is exploring the role of party president or deputy president, along with National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza

This comes ahead of the African National Congress (ANC) 2027 elective conference, which is significant in determining the future leadership of the party

Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is reportedly positioning himself for a senior leadership role within the ANC, potentially pursuing the party presidency or deputy presidency. It is also alleged that he may partner with National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza.

Ramakgopa eyes top ANC leadership position

The move comes ahead of the ANC’s 2027 elective conference, when President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to complete his second term as party leader. Business Day reported that, on the sidelines of the ANC’s National General Council (NGC), the pair have held a series of private discussions about the initiative, signalling early moves toward coalition-building.

Their campaign would face a competitive field, with provincial heavyweight and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, an ally of Deputy President Paul Mashatile, also reportedly preparing to contest a top leadership position. Ramokgopa has strong executive experience. He became the Electricity and Energy Minister in July 2024 to help tackle load-shedding. Before that, he led the Presidency’s Investment and Infrastructure Office and served as Tshwane’s mayor.

In 2016, the ANC chose Didiza as its mayoral candidate for Tshwane, intending for her to succeed Ramokgopa, who had served as mayor from 2010 to 2016. Her bid did not materialise after the ANC lost control of the city to the DA.

Ramaphosa to step down

The NGC’s 1,800 delegates, drawn from branches across the country, gave Ramaphosa a warm reception when he delivered his opening address on Monday, 8 December 2025. The NGC serves as a midterm review between national elective conferences. Speculation regarding whether the gathering might call for Ramaphosa to step down as party president has not emerged during the four-day meeting

Ramaphosa is serving his second term as ANC president. While the party does not impose term limits, he can only serve two terms as head of state, with his current term set to end in 2029. During his address, Ramaphosa defended the composition of the government of national unity, which includes the DA. He said the ANC national executive committee had agreed that the election results created a responsibility for the party to promote unity, stability, peace, and progress in the country.

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the rumoured candidates.

@SK42919864 said:

"New energetic blood is needed in South Africa. It's about time this country starts appreciating younger and intelligent individuals like Ramokgopa."

@Puleza said:

"He deserves to be in the top 6, I would support him."

@ThokozaniShuku said:

"He must first fix load reduction before he can even think of becoming that what he is thinking."

@pedvr said:

"Instead of concentrating on fixing things, these guys are just concentrating on themselves."

@HMahlare6198 said:

"By now we know ANC internal politics. They will never choose smart leaders within their own ranks. They will always go for the lowest to control them."

