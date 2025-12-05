The African National Congress in Johannesburg has elected another chairperson, replacing Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero as the party leader in Johannesburg

This was after the party held its 16th Regional Conference, where, after two days, the party's new leader in the region was announced

Morero, who is still the mayor, recently faced a motion of no confidence brought by minority parties in the City Council

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, parliamentary proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Dada Morero is no longer the ANC's Johannesburg chairperson.

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg elected a new chairperson, ending the tenure of Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero as the party's Johannesburg leader.

Morero and Loyiso Masuku went head-to-head as the candidates for the chairperson position in the party at the ANC's 16th Regional Conference, which began on 3 December 2025 and concluded on 5 December. Masuku is the first female to lead the ANC in the region after she won a close contest with Dada Morero.

Morero survived multiple no-confidence motions

Since morero was elected the mayor of Johannesburg in 2022, multiple political parties have brought motions of confidence against him. Morero had been blamed for Johannesburg's water, electricity, and service delivery problems. He has survived the motions thanks largely to the support of the ANC's coalition partners in the City of Johannesburg.

The Democratic Alliance tabled a motion of no confidence against him and former Speaker Nobuhle Mthembu. The political party accused him of poor service delivery and poor governance. Morero survived the motion of no confidence when the council voted on 25 June. Mthembu did not survive the motion of no confidence and was removed as the Speaker of the Council.

ActionSA did not support Morero during the voting on the DA's motion of no confidence. The party's chairperson, Michael Beaumont, said the service delivery in Johannesburg collapsed. He also said that the party was prepared to lose Mthembu as the traffic lights are not working, streets are decaying, and the electricity and water are unstable. He said ActionSA met with the ANC and informed them of their intention not to support Morero.

Dada Morero lost the race for the ANC chairperson seat.

Source: Getty Images

Dada Morero promises service delivery

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Morero promised ongoing service delivery for Johannesburg after the G20 Summit. He spoke on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, which was held at Nasrec Expo on 22 and 23 November 2025.

Morero responded to criticism from residents complaining that service delivery was implemented because the G20 took place in Johannesburg. Morewro said that when he became the mayor, he said part of his work involved dealing with the constraints and the management teams to improve service delivery. However, South Africans did not believe him.

"Hmmmm. electioneering much? Too little, too late. Experience tells us that this means some dodgy tenders are already in play," a netizen said.

