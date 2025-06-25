The mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero, faces a motion of no confidence as pressure for him to vacate the seat mounts

The Democratic Alliance spearheaded the motion of no confidence as it called for Morero to step down as mayor

ActionSA's National Chairperson, Michael Beaumont, has said that the party will not support him, and many South Africans called for Morero to step down

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliamentary Proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Michael Beaumont said ActionSA will not stand with Dada Morero. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — ActionSA has no intention of supporting Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero as his future hangs in the balance in light of a motion of no confidence against him.

ActionSA will not support Morero

ActionSA national chairperson, Michael Beaumont, spoke in Johannesburg on 25 June 2025, where the City Council is expected to debate three motions of no confidence. One is against Morero, the other is against African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip Sthembiso Zungu, and the third is against Speaker and ActionSA's Johannesburg caucus leader, Nobuhle Mthembu.

Beaumont said the party met with the ANC and informed it that ActionSA would not vote to keep Morero in office. He said Johannesburg's service delivery has collapsed. Traffic lights are not working, streets are decaying, and the electricity and water supply are unstable.

"(There are) serious governance issues in the City of Johannesburg relating to the extension and acting arrangement in perpetuity of questionable characters in the City of Johannesburg," he said.

Beaumont said that the ANC informed the party that if ActionSA does not support Morero in the no-confidence vote, the party will not support Mthembu in her vote of no confidence.

Dada Morero's future as Johannesburg mayor

The DA filed the motion of no confidence against Morero on 7 May before he delivered his State of the City Address. The party's Johannesburg caucus leader, Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, said Morero failed in his duties as the mayor. The party also said Morero neglected the residents of the City of Johannesburg.

In response, the Economic Freedom Fighters, the ANC's coalition partner in Johannesburg, rejected the motion of no confidence. The party's Gauteng Chairperson, Nkululeko Dunga, said the motion is an attempt to remove the current city government, of which it is a part.

Dada Morero's future as mayor hangs in the balance. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to motion of no confidence

South Africans applauded ActionSA's decision not to support Morero.

JN said:

"Good move by ActionSA. Common sense and a logical approach. It will be good for ActionSA going into the Local Government Elections."

Scrutinize Babsy said:

"Remove him. Joburg deserves better."

Max said:

"Give Johannesburg an ActionSA mayor."

Ngconde Togu said:

"We need a stronger and more decisive leader."

No Nonsense said:

"Dr Mpho Phalatse must come back to run the City of Joburg."

Helen Zille considers running for Joburg mayor

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the DA's Federal Chair, Helen Zille, was considering running for the mayor of Johannesburg. She said members of the DA approached her with the request.

Zille remarked that she would have to consult with her family in Cape Town. She, however, said that Johannesburg needed urgent fixing.

Source: Briefly News