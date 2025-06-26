ActionSA opted to abstain from the vote of no-confidence against Johannesburg Mayor, Dada Morero

The party stated it had serious concerns about Morero, but had no issues with the African National Congress

South Africans ripped into the party, saying that by abstaining, they still supported Morero

ActionSA Explains Skipping Dada Morero Vote, SA Reacts As Party Says Issue Is With Mayor, Not ANC

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – ActionSA has clarified its decision to abstain from the vote of no-confidence in Dada Morero.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) brought forward the motion of no-confidence against the Johannesburg Mayor, but Morero survived it. ActionSA abstained from voting, but has since clarified that it wasn’t due to issues with the African National Congress (ANC).

ActionSA explains decision to abstain from voting

Speaking about the decision to abstain from voting, ActionSA National Chairperson, Michael Beaumont, said it was a protest against Morero’s poor leadership and had nothing to do with the ANC.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He said that the party had serious concerns about Morero, claiming that he was making decisions independently, without consulting the two organisations involved in their partnership.

"We have conveyed to the ANC that we believe that the problem is Dada Morero and not the ANC. We are working with the ANC very well in the City of Tshwane, where we are in coalition."

Beaumont clarified that their decision to abstain from the vote did not signal the end of their relationship with the ANC. ActionSA’s decision did come with a cost, as the ANC voted in support of a motion of no confidence to remove former speaker and ActionSA councillor, Nobuhle Mthembu.

ActionSA councillor Nobuhle Mthembu was removed from the post of Speaker after the ANC voted against her. Image: @SpeakerofJoburg

Source: Twitter

South Africans criticise ActionSA

Social media users ripped into the party, with many saying that by abstaining, the party was still supporting Morero.

Bongani Hlohlo said:

“Abstaining is supporting in secret, to avoid public backlash.”

Dante WaKurara noted:

“There's a contradiction in terms here. ActionSA acknowledges Morero's poor leadership, but instead of taking action to remove him, they do nothing but watch from the sidelines. Do they want to solve a problem by ignoring it? Does this schizophrenia ring a bell? Is it not reminiscent of the VAT hike saga?”

David Farrell stated:

“If you abstain, you vote to accept it.”

Art Long asked:

“So, they help him stay in? Crazy thinking.”

Roy Webb said:

“What a joke. They complain about the mayor, then abstain from voting. Pathetic message sent to the voters.”

Marius van Rooyen added:

“A vote for ActionSA is a vote for the ANC. Prove me wrong.”

Vusi Nyembe noted:

“This party likes to contradict itself every opportunity it gets. I'm so embarrassed. I wonder what its voters are saying when their leader contradicts himself like this.”

Nolene Van Wyk asked:

“ActionSA, what are you doing? Again, you are acting like naive amateurs. Just like voting for the VAT increase and saying you stopped it.”

ActionSA has no intention to support Morero

Briefly News reported that ActionSA said it had no interest in supporting Morero ahead of the no-confidence vote.

The mayor of Johannesburg faced a vote after the DA called for Morero to step down from his post.

ActionSA's Beaumont said the party will not support Morero, and citizens called for him to step down.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News