The mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero, survived the motion of no confidence tabled before him, but Speaker Nobuhle Mthembu did not

The Democratic Alliance brought the motion of no confidence and accused him of neglecting the City of Johannesburg

South Africans were irritated that he is still the mayor of Johannesburg and questioned the coalition

Dada Morero remains the Mayor of Johannesburg after surviving the motion of no confidence. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero, lives to be the mayor again after he survived a vote to kick him out on 25 June 2205.

Dada Morero remains mayor

According to eNCA, 75 members of the council voted in support of the motion, and 144 voted against it. A total of 43 council members abstained from the vote. The Chief Whip, Sithembiso Zungu, survived the motion against him in which 69 members voted in support of it, six abstained, and 179 members. Nobuhle Mthembu, the Speaker, did not survive the motion against her. She was ousted with 212 councillors voting for her removal and 48 against her removal.

ActionSA would not support Morero

Earlier, before the motion of no confidence was debated and voted on, ActionSA said that it would not support Morero in the motion to have him removed. The party's National Chairperson, Michael Beaumont, said that the party discussed with the African National Congress.

He said that it would not support Morero because of the condition of the city. The party was also prepared to lose the seat of Speaker, which ActionSA's Johannesburg caucus leader, Nobuhle Mthembu, occupied.

Dada Morero still has his job. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

When was the motion of no confidence filed?

The Democratic Alliance filed the motion of no confidence against Morero on 7 May, on the day he delivered his State of the City Address. The party's Johannesburg leader, Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, said that Morero neglected his duties and the residents of the city. She cited the failing infrastructure and water crises as among the reasons why the motion of no confidence was tabled.

EFF not willing to support the moton

The Economic Freedom Fighters were unwilling to back the motion and said Morero was not going anywhere. The party's Gauteng chairperson, Nkululeko Dunga, said a support of the no-confidence would be a a sign of no confidence against the EFF. He added that tne DA did not approach the EFF for the motion of no confidence.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on eNCA's Facebook post were stumped that he survived.

Collen Keamogetswe asked:

"How did that scoundrel survive?"

Ritesh Singh said:

"Let next year's elections come. Most of those ANC councillors are going to be out of a job."

Solomzi Khapha said:

"DA members and supporters are punching the air right now."

Kenny Sebiloane said:

"It was based on destabilising the metro, which would be used as a campaign strategy."

Sporo Lukhele said:

"When the ANC or an ANC cadre survives any vote, you must know that SA or part of SA dies a little."

