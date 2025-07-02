The Democratic Alliance voted against the Human Settlements budget due to unhappiness with the minister

The party's Members of Parliament accused Thembi Simelane of corruption during a heated budget vote

South Africans were divided by the DA's claims and the motive for the party going after the minister

DA MPs and Human Settlements Minister Trade Words During Heated Budget Vote, South Africans Divided

WESTERN CAPE – Thembi Simelane has hit out at the Democratic Alliance during a heated budget vote session in Parliament.

The Human Settlements Minister complained that she was being tried in public by DA Members of Parliament (MPs) after they accused her of corruption during the sitting.

The DA, which is still upset over the firing of Andrew Whitfield, has promised to vote against the budgets for African National Congress ministers accused of corruption.

What did the DA say about Simelane?

During proceedings on Wednesday, 2 July 2025, Tuesday, the DA said it would not vote for the budget because of the minister. The party doubled down on claims that Simelane was under investigation after it laid charges with the SAPS. The charges stem from the alleged theft of more than R700,000 by fraudulently billing Eskom by a company called Vitrovian, where she worked.

The DA’s Conrad Poole said that Simelane should be in the dock before a judge and not a minister entrusted with R33 billion in taxpayer money. He also noted the controversy surrounding her coffee shop, which she bought using a loan she received from a company linked to the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.

“If the allegations of corruption are true, she would rather buy coffee shops. She may be planning to convert the Department of Human Settlements for her grand relaunch of her ‘coffee’ enterprise,” Poole said.

Poole’s fellow MP, Luyolo Mphithi, also noted the R575,600 loan from Gundo Wealth Solutions.

“It seems that the president does not take issue with the fact that a person accused of corruption sits in his Cabinet, and will have to look after the budget with R30 billion set aside for South Africans,” he said.

You can view Mphithi’s comments below.

How did Simelane respond?

Simelane lashed out at the comments, but stated that she was not amazed by what was happening.

“I am undergoing a trial without being charged. You are trying me in public because you think this is the only way to degrade the work I am doing,” the minister said.

Simelane had the backing of the ANC, who encouraged her not to focus on the noise, but her budget did face rejection from other opposition parties, though they did not criticise her personally like the DA did.

Despite objections from the DA, Economic Freedom Fighters and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, the National Assembly finally approved the budget.

How did South Africans react?

The DA’s claims sparked mixed reactions online, as some applauded the party, while others accused them of only taking action because of Whitfield’s dismissal.

Rajlall Bridglall said:

“The DA is here to rescue South Africa. Root out the bad elements. We South Africans want a good, clean country.”

Adam Johannes Willemse added:

“She looks corrupt, and it doesn't surprise me that she comes from the ANC. All it is good for is creating corrupt politicians. That's its success story.”

Linda Craigli asked:

“Is there one person in government who is not guilty of some kind of corruption or dishonesty? We have a rotten government in this country.”

Samy Dees stated:

“Go on, DA. That's what you are there for. Expose all of them and let them bring back the money.”

Davids Motsamayi said:

“The DA is useless. It defended Phala Phala.”

Mabore Ngoatje added:

“The DA is unavailable when things don’t matter to them. No consistency.”

Dexter Aps stated:

“The Democratic Alliance are hypocrites now. They didn't have any issues or problems all this time with these corrupt people they are in a coalition with. But since Cyril Ramaphosa fired the DA minister, now they have fresh issues with the already known corrupt ANC thieves. This is what we meant when we said, the same DA will gladly sleep with the thieves just so they run positions. They are all thieves.”

Tania Gumede noted:

“Payback time for dismissing a DA minister😆. Politics at best.

