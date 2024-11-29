The Democratic Alliance, the African National Congress's GNU partner, wants Justice Minister Thembi Simelane to step down

The part believes that her alleged involvement in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank is unacceptable

It called for her to do the right thing and to resign from her role, and South Africans agreed with her

The DA accused Cyril Ramaphosa of not taking Thembi Simelane's involvement in VBS seriously. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Buda Mendes/Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The Democratic Alliance called for the resignation of Minister of Justice Thembi Simelane after she was implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank looting.

Thembi Simelane must quit: DA

The DA announced that it submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act Application to access the report President Cyril Ramaphosa received regarding Simelane's alleged involvement in the VBS looting. The party's Justice and Constitutional Development spokesperson, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, expressed concern that Simelane oversees the justice system despite facing criminal allegations.

Breytenbach accused the president of not taking the matter seriously. Simelane was implicated in the VBS Bank looting after Share reportedly received a loan from a third-party loaner, which she obtained from VBS. She allegedly used the money to buy a coffee shop and claimed she paid the money back. The Economic Freedom Fighters also demanded she resign.

SA stands with the DA

Netizens on Facebook also wanted Simelane to step down.

Dafama Dalasa said:

"We see leaders consider only their families and not the people of South Africa, Many leaders in government are only there to make money for themselves."

Lefu R Ramatla said:

"As I wait for the ANC's reaction on the subject."

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins said:

"If all ANC members are investigated, you'll see that they are all involved in VBS scandals."

Phillip Phill Cool Mosiapoa said:

"The slow president is still studying the report from Simelane. He will study it until Jesus comes. He is too slow to act."

Ramatee Ranala said:

"The man at the top is still applying his mind. Not sure if he even has that mind he claims to be applying."

ActionSA opened case against Simelane

In a related article, Briefly News reported that ActionSA had laid charges of fraud and corruption against Simelane.

The party also claimed that the Hawks are investigating her alleged involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank saga, despite the Hawks denying that it is.

