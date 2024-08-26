The minister of justice, Thembi Simelane, is another politician who is implicated in the looting of the VBS Mutual Bank

Simelane was the mayor of Polokwane between 2014 and 2021 when she allegedly received a loan of R575,600 from VBS through another company

She then used that money to purchase a coffee shop in Sandton, and despite claiming she paid it back, South Africans were displeased

Thembi Simelane allegedly received money from VBS. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—More politicians, including the Minister of Justice Thembi Simelani, are being named in connection with the VBS Mutual Bank looting.

Justice Minister Thembi Simelani implicated

Daily Maverick said Simelani's involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank looting reportedly began in 2016. The Polokwane Municipality invested R130 million with VBS Mutual Bank, making an R50 million investment in September 2016 and an R80 million investment a month later. Both of these investments were unlawful.

VBS Mutual Bank then paid Gundo Wealth Solutions, owned by VBS's commissions agent Ralliom Raziwane, over R1,6 million. Gundo Wealth Solution loaned Ricovert (Pty) Ltd R575,600 in two months. Ricovert, which Simelane owns, then bought Silvanas Coffee Shop. Simelani claimed that the loan was repaid.

South Africans fuming

South Africans discussing the case on @PaulivW's tweet were not happy that the Minister of Justice was allegedly involved in the VBS Mutual Bank looting.

Anton LA said:

"Any whiff of scandal in the justice department must be met with swift action."

White Noise News noted:

"Thembi Simelani's loan raises more questions than answers."

Goodwill Buthelezi asked:

"Why did she take this portfolio knowing very well that she had a questionable background?"

The Native Vote ANC said:

"We have no time in protecting criminality and mediocrity. If there is evidence of wrongdoing, the Hawks must effect an arrest."

Nosihle said:

"The minister should step down. She's conflicted."

Floyd Shivambu and Julius Malema implicated in VBS Mutual Bank

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Julius Malema and the EFF's former deputy president Floyd Shivambu were implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank looting.

VBS's former chairman, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, who was convicted recently, wrote in an affidavit that he met with Malema and Shivambu and donated millions to the EFF.

