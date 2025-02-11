Some uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party members are reportedly growing tired of Floyd Shivambu's leadership

A co-ordinator in AbaQulusi wrote a letter to the party to raise concerns about the way Shivambu works

South Africans showed little sympathy for the former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member

Calls are growing for Floyd Shivambu to resign as some members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party are reportedly unhappy with his style of leadership. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Pressure is mounting on Floyd Shivambu, as some members of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party are calling for his removal.

The former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Deputy President jumped ship to the MK Party in 2024 and was named Secretary-General (SG) of the party on 10 November 2024.

Just three months into the job, calls are already growing for him to step down, with some members reportedly unhappy with his leadership.

AbaQulusi co-ordinator criticises Shivambu’s leadership

Calls for Shivambu to resign or be removed have intensified following a letter criticising his leadership. eMalahleni Zone Co-Ordinator of the AbaQulusi Sub-Region, Mxolisi Mthethwa, reportedly wrote to Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, saying Shivambu has shown an inability to provide effective leadership, guidance and direction.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla was approached with regard to Floyd Shivambu performance as Secretary-General. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Zuma-Sambudla is not a fan of Shivambu, and there have been reports of a feud between her and Shivambu before.

“He has shown a lack of understanding and competence in key areas of responsibility, leading to poor decision-making and ineffective management,” Mthethwa said in his letter.

He also accused the SG of engaging in unprofessional conduct, including failing to pay constituency staff and rents for buildings used in offices across KZN.

“He has consistently failed to uphold the values and principles of our organisation. One of the main values of MK is advocating for Ubuntu,” Mthethwa added.

South Africans join in on bashing Shivambu

Social media users offer no support to Shivambu, with many saying that because he wasn’t a Zulu, he wouldn’t survive in the MK Party.

Others joked that the MK Party only recruited him to weaken the Red Berets.

Moraka Mofomme said:

“I don't know what he was thinking by joining the tribe party. They are not going to accept him. They just recruited him to weaken the competition. Just like Sundowns FC with our players in soccer to sit on a reserve bench for nothing.”

Phillip Bande added:

“Zulus can't be led by a Tsonga man. Shivambu can't read the signs.”

Letta Kau noted:

“What I've realised is that this party was built by Zulu people and is deeply rooted based on its founder, Jacob Zuma. They won't appreciate being led by someone who is not Zulu, whether he is doing good or bad, it won’t matter.”

Joseph Ramonyathi stated:

“Remember, he is from Limpopo. He won't last in that role for some obvious reasons.”

Lwendo Lwa Phumudzo said:

“He was hooked in by Zuma and agreed. Now is the time to pay the price, Zuma intended to destroy EFF.”

Patric Genaro Maduna added:

“He was used to building the structures of the MK Party, and now they are ready to dump him. Truly, the chickens have come home to roost for Shivambu.”

Sikheto Mashele stated:

“Remember, he said that he formed the EFF, but Malema was the president. Proof that he has no leadership qualities.”

Zuma-Sambudla ordered to apologise to Shivambu

Briefly News reported that MK Party has ordered Zuma-Sambudla to apologise to Secretary-General Shivambu.

The order was made by her father, Jacob Zuma after she went on a rant against the former EFF member.

Rumours have been swirling that factions are developing within the party, with Shivambu on the wrong side.

