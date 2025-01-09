The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has downplayed reports that there are divisions between members

Social media reports suggested that Floyd Shivambu and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla didn't see eye to eye

South Africans questioned why the MK Party needed to clarify the issue if there wasn't a problem

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The MK Party denied rumours that there is a rift between Shivambu and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, but South Africans are sceptical about the statement. Image: Luba Lesolle/ Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

Floyd Shivambu remains a trusted Secretary-General of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

That’s according to the head of the Presidency, Magasela Mzobe, who has shut down reports that there were divisions within the party.

Lately, social media reports have suggested that Shivambu and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla do not see eye-to-eye.

Mazobe shuts down rumours of division

Taking to social media on 8 December 2024, Mazobe clarified that both Shivambu and Zuma-Sambudla were valuable members of the organisation. Many have claimed that Shivambu might be replaced with Duduzane Zuma, Jacob Zuma’s son and Zuma-Sambudla’s twin brother.

Mazobe dismissed the idea of internal squabbles, adding that neither would leave.

“Commanders and ground forces of the MK Party, stay focused on the task. Comrade Floyd, the SG of the MK Party, is not going anywhere. He remains a trusted SG by President Zuma and the organisation,” he said.

He added that Comrade Duduzile was also not going anywhere and remained a trusted member of the party's leadership collective.

What you need to know about Shivambu and the MK Party

South Africans question Mazobe’s post

Social media users reacted to Mazobe’s post with scepticism, questioning why he had to clarify something if it wasn’t a big deal.

@CMogoeng said:

“They would never speak like this if things were okay. Dudu and a section of MKP aren’t together with Floyd and have made it clear. We are patient as fighters.”

@mokone_eddie asked:

“If things were staying as they are, why is there a need to clarify and assure people?”

@malalaveve added:

“The fact that you had to address this means it's true. There's bad blood between Duduzile and Floyd. Phakama Comrade Dudu. We see you.”

@LesNgobz said:

“This unnecessary statement confirms the suspicion that there is indeed tension.”

@GeofChauke30 added:

“The cat is out. There is no smoke without fire.”

@Kaizen60p stated:

“Lol, now I’m convinced that they are not getting along.”

Shivambu hails Zuma as an inspiration

In a related article, Shivambu said Jacob Zuma inspired him to step away from his role at the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Briefly News noted that Shivambu made the comments at the MK Party's Gala Dinner on 16 December 2024.

South Africans slammed Shivambu, with some accusing him of disrespecting his former party.

Source: Briefly News