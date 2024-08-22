Former EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu has been unveiled as the MK Party's new national organiser

The MK Party announced the development at a press briefing in Johannesburg following much speculation

Shivambu will be charged with establishing and strengthening national party structures, among others

Floyd Shivambu was unveiled as the MK Party's new national organiser at a press briefing in Johannesburg. Images: @Thesonofwoman, @Diegochuene

JOHANNESBURG — Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Deputy President and Member of Parliament (MP) Floyd Shivambu has been named the uMkhonto Wesizwe's (MK) Party's new national organiser.

The MK Party announced Shivambu's appointment during a press briefing at The Capital Empire in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

Floyd Shivambu named MK Party national organiser

The development follows speculation over the last few days about his new role after he resignation as an EFF member on 15 August.

He subsequently said that he had found a new home at MK Party.

The organisation, after welcoming Shivambu and former EFF National Assembly member Mzwanele Manyi into the fold, said that they'd be deployed according to their strengths.

In his new role, Shivambu, who succeeds Nkosinathi Nhleko, a former African National Congress (ANC) minister under Jacob Zuma, will be charged with, among others, establishing and strengthening national party structures.

Meanwhile, Nhleko is expected to become the MK Party’s new chairman, replacing Sebiloane Mokotjo, whose future role, in turn, remains unclear.

Since Shivambu's departure, an apparent "Black exodus" has taken hold within the EFF after another high-profile exit — Sizwe Nkosi, the Chief Albert Luthuli sub-region deputy branch secretary in Mpumalanga.

As if true to form, Nkosi also joined the MK Party, citing the expiration of his EFF membership.

The new appointments mark a strategic move within the MK Party to bolster its presence and influence, with the coming days set to reveal more about their plans and the broader impact on the political scene.

