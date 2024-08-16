Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille has noted the political events within the EFF

Former EFF headman Floyd Shivambu dropped a bombshell on Thursday when he announced his resignation

Shivambu stated that he had joined the MK Party, with Jacob Zuma's party later confirming the announcement

The EFF's affairs have aroused DA Federal Council Chair Helen Zille's interest. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson and Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille has taken a bite at the proverbial cherry amid the political drama in South Africa.

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) head honcho Floyd Shivambu's resignation on Thursday invariably aroused the curiosity train across the political and social landscape.

Helen Zille chimes in on EFF's 'black exodus'

It was the latest in several massive political shake-ups within the EFF and uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party in recent weeks.

On the Red Party front, former National Assembly member Mwazenele Manyi and Member of Parliament (MP) Ringo Madlingozi added to the list of ex-fighters

Meanwhile, in the MK Party, where Shivambu and Manyi have incidentally taken up their new membership, party leader Jacob Zuma's decision to axe former Secretary-General Arthur Zwane 10 days ago — for a second time within a month — raised some questions amid an unclear motive for his axing.

The booting of 12 MPs quickly followed this.

However, it seemed the happenings within the EFF piqued Zille's attention when she went online in an X post.

“I'm waiting for the media to tell us the truth behind @EFFSouthAfrica’s black exodus."

The post added to a flurry of questions, especially about Shivambu, an EFF founding member.

Various reports have speculated that Shivambu left the EFF due to tensions with commander-in-chief Julius Malema.

South Africans have a say

Woke locals found their way into Zille's mentions to share their two cents on the topic, expressing various sentiments.

@collennyiko wrote:

“Not sure if it’s going to happen. I mean, they never told us why Mmusi, Herman, Pumzile, Lindiwe and Mpho left the DA.”

@CRangata J thought he had an answer to Zille's question, saying:

“The difference here is that black members are the EFF’s majority. Who would leave if not the black members? In your case, the DA is already perceived as a white party, but the few black leaders who made the cut somehow did not last long enough. So, no. It’s not the same.”

@VITO_G_Wagon expressed:

“We still waiting [for] the truth on Maimane, ‘Van Dam’, Mashaba, Lindiwe, @Our_DA‘s white exodus.”

Jacob Zuma boots Arthur Zwane

In another political shuffle, Briefly News reported that MK Party leader Jacob Zuma recently gave senior party member Arthur Zwane his marching orders — and it seems for good this time.

It was the latest shake-up within the party after Zwane's reinstatement as Secretary-General less than 30 days ago, ZiMoja reported.

